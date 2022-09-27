Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of conspiracy theorists has claimed that Reebok’s new shoes are “satanic” and were inspired by Baphomet, a goat-headed figure recognised as an “occult icon”.

The shoes in question, the Reebok Classic Leather Decortiqué Tabi Low, were a collaboration with French luxury house brand Maison Margiela and were released by the athletic brand in January.

“When you fuse two icons only greatness will transpire. The Reebok Classic meets Maison Margiela’s signature Tabi for yet another iconic collaboration. Inspired by decortique, a deconstruction of the shoe’s core structure, the cut away leather panels create a modern cage-like form,” Reebok wrote on Instagram in January about the sneakers, which have a cut out detail in the middle of the toe. “A revolution of artistic and evolutionary proportions, the Reebok Classic Leather Decortiqué Tabi Low is an ode to history and innovation.”

However, according to the Facebook page Prophecy News, which describes itself as dedicated to sharing “the latest prophecies from the prophets of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ during [the] last days of the face of the Earth,” the shoe’s design should be interpreted as demonic worshipping.

“Reebok’s new sneakers have the Baphomet goat feet. The rulers of this world show more and more openly and clearly who they worship,” the group wrote in a post shared on 19 September to its 635,000 followers. “Make sure to open your eyes, and don’t be caught up in their rituals.”

In a photo attached to the post, the group attempted to draw comparisons between the design of the shoe and the goat deity’s hooved feet.

Conspiracy group claims Reebok shoes were designed to resemble ‘Baphomet goat feet’ (Facebook / Prophecy News )

The name Baphomet dates back to the Inquisition and torture of the Knights Templar, who were reported to worship a heathen idol by the name, according to the BBC.

The deity was later interpreted by French occultist Eliphas Levi, who drew an image of a “winged hermaphrodite with a torch between his horns and a pentagram on his forehead” in his 1856 book Transcendental Magic: Its Doctrine and Ritual.

More recently, a statue of the goat-headed Baphomet was unveiled by the Satanic Temple, a Salem, Massachusetts-based religious organisation.

As evidenced in the name of the shoes, the sneakers were inspired by Tabi, traditional Japanese socks which date back to the 15th century and feature a split-toe design.

Despite the clear influence for the sneakers, the conspiracy theory suggested by the Facebook group has since circulated on additional social media platforms. Many are accusing Reebok of “satanic” behaviour as a result.

“This is so satanic! My family will never buy another shoe from you,” one person commented under the brand’s January Instagram post, while another said: “What the hell kind of devil worship is this?”

“Reebok did a lot more than just jump the shark with some Baphomet worship on this one. They’ve shown you what they’re about and as Maya Angelou once said ‘When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.’ If you find this morally reprehensible, then don’t ever give Reebok another penny,” someone else commented.

The criticism of the brand also made its way to Twitter, where people continued to condemn the shoe design and its alleged link to “satanism”.

While the conspiracy shared by Prophecy News, which has been shared more than 6,000 times, appeared to influence some, others took to Facebook to call out the group for “fear-mongering” and spreading misinformation.

“Evil and goat feet?! That’s a serious stretch! You guys are out of control with this fear-mongering. Next thing you’re going to say is baby goats are the Devil’s seed!” one person commented under the post, while another said: “They’re called tabi, and they’re a style of shoe that originated in Japan centuries if not millennia ago. But by all means, don’t let facts get in the way of your fear mongering.”

“Why can’t y’all be outraged at poverty or homelessness? Why is it always cartoons and shoes?” someone else asked.

The Independent has contacted Reebok and Prophecy News for comment.