Reese Witherspoon shares moving tribute after family dog dies after 14 years

Reese Witherspoon has shared a touching tribute to her pet dog, after he died this week.

The chocolate brown Labrador had been in the star’s family for 14 and a half years and was often featured on her Instagram page.

“We will miss your sweet spirit, Hank. Thank you for being the best family pet and pack leader,” Witherspoon shared in a caption to an Instagram story with a picture of the pet on Tuesday (6 August).

Hank was seen posing outside a front door with a “Welcome” mat in the background.

The Morning Show star’s family were also affected by the news, as her daughter Ava Phillippe, who she shares with Cruel Intentions actor Ryan Phillippe, also shared a moving message after the death.

“Fourteen and a half years of pure love & constant tail wagging,” Phillippe wrote. “The job was ‘family pet’ & he excelled at it. Thanks Hanky for reminding us that every day is the best day ever.”

Witherspoon had four dogs before the death of Hank, and shared a tribute to them for “National Love Your Pet Day” in February last year.

“#NationalLoveYourPetDay, aka just a normal day in my life... thankful for my furry friends,” she wrote at the time.

open image in gallery ( Getty/Instagram: ReeseWitherspoon )

She has a black labrador named Major, an American bulldog named Lou, and Minnie Pearl, a French bulldog.

Arguably best known for her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, her character in the movie was also known for being constantly accompanied by her pet chihuahua, Bruiser.

The star announced a prequel series to the movie earlier this year, as she transformed into the character for a video shared on social media.

She donned a matching pink skirt and jacket as she walked onto the stage at Amazon’s Upfront event in New York City on Tuesday morning.

open image in gallery Witherspoon is known for playing Elle Woods ( Getty Images for Amazon )

Performing her iconic “bend and snap” routine, she announced the show will be coming to Prime Video next year.

Witherspoon teased the premise of the series in her Instagram post.

“Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her,” she wrote.