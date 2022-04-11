Reese Witherspoon has shared the best piece of advice she’s ever received, which she noted is applicable for young people or “anybody”.

The Legally Blonde star, 46, reflected on the advice in a video posted to Instagram last week, in which she also acknowledged how challenging it can be to follow the guidance.

“Somebody just asked me the best piece of advice for young people, or anybody honestly, the best piece of advice I ever got, and actually this is so crazy easy and I say it to a lot of people but it’s really surprising how hard it is,” Witherspoon began.

Witherspoon then shared the advice, which encourages people to remember that other people’s opinions about them do not matter.

“The sooner you figure out that other people’s opinions of you are none of your business, and it literally doesn’t matter what they think of you, you become free,” the actor continued. “Totally free.”

Witherspoon’s guidance has been met with supportive comments from fans, followers, and fellow celebrities, with many agreeing with the actor’s life advice.

“This really is the best piece of advice! It frees you up mentally to do so many other productive things,” professional chef Amanda Frederickson wrote, while Selma Blair commented: “So true, so true.”

Octavia Spencer and Katie Couric also responded to the video, writing: #LivingFree,” and “right on,” respectively, while actor Merrin Dungey added: “Those who mind, don’t matter. Those who matter, don’t mind.”

Others also agreed with the lesson, with one person admitting that they wished they learned it earlier in life. “Yes! So very true! A total game-changer, and just the sweetest freedom ever! Wish I had learned it much earlier in life!” they wrote.

Another said: “This is easier said than done, but I’m working on it.”

This is not the first time that The Morning Show star has used her Instagram platform to share helpful advice and reminders, as she previously encouraged her fans and followers to “take what [they] need” in a post about the importance of recognising one’s emotions.

“This morning, a friend said to me: ‘I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment’ and I started to cry. I just felt so heavy-hearted,” Witherspoon recalled in a post shared in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. “Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it’s only Wednesday. Days, weeks, months like this make me want to crawl in a hole. But my friend offered me a moment. To just feel sad.

“So I wanted to offer it to you all. A moment or a day or a week. Take what you need. Remember that pain is inevitable. But friends who hold your hand and kids who laugh at silly jokes and sunsets that light up the sky and chocolate chip cookies are very real too.”

The actor concluded the post reminding her followers that they are all “in this together” and encouraged them to remind one another of all the good in the world.