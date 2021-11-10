Diane Keaton has admitted she made an “honest mistake” after she included a photo of Reese Witherspoon’s son and identified him as Leonardo DiCaprio in her round-up of “male beauty”.

The case of mistaken identity occurred on Monday, when Keaton, 75, uploaded a slideshow of celebrity men including Robert Pattinson, Zayn Malik, and Clint Eastwood, and shared her commentary on each one.

“Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio. Give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid,” the Book Club star narrated the first picture included in the slideshow, a black-and-white photo of who she mistakenly assumed to be the Titanic star.

However, as the Morning Show star pointed out in the comments, the photo in question is apparently of her 18-year-old son Deacon Phillippe, who she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe.

“Diane, the first one is my son!” Witherspoon wrote in the comments under the slideshow, prompting Keaton to respond with a series of shocked emoji faces.

The exchange between the two stars was then posted to the Instagram account Comments By Celebs, where Keaton responded again to the mix-up.

In addition to posting multiple laughing face emojis, the Oscar-winner wrote in the comments: “IT WAS AN HONEST MISTAKE!”

Reese Witherspoon responds to Diane Keaton’s slideshow of ‘male beauty' (Instagram)

The interaction has entertained fans, with many sharing their amusement over Keaton’s mistake and her subsequent response.

“This made my day. You didn’t even realise. So funny,” one person wrote, adding that Keaton and Witherspoon are their “favourites”.

Diane Keaton says mix-up was an ‘honest mistake’ (Instagram)

Another said: “This is the funniest. I kept looking at the pic thinking: ‘I don’t think that’s Leo.’ @diane_keaton you are the BEST.”

“Diane needs to be protected at all costs,” someone else added.

In addition to the positive things she had to say about Witherspoon’s son, the slideshow also included Keaton’s thoughts on Pattinson, who she described as “so beautiful,” and Malik, with the actor praising the “neck on this guy”.

“We have to have chats about this more often, us women, together,” the Annie Hall star concluded the slideshow. “Don’t you agree? This is fun.”