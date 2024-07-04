Reese Witherspoon shows off beautiful kitchen in home makeover video

Support truly

Reese Witherspoon has treated fans to a closer look at her envy-inducing kitchen.

The Oscar winner, 48, opened her doors to film a video for lifestyle brand The Home Edit, which was shared on YouTube.

In the video, two organisers from the company arrived at Witherspoon’s house and then proceeded to get to work in the actor’s huge kitchen and pantry.

They were tasked with decluttering, re-categorising and colour co-ordinating items in Witherspoon’s drawers, shelves and even in her fridge.

The Big Little Lies star’s kitchen features exposed brick walls and metal shelving, as well as eye-catching blue cupboards, window frames and paintwork.

The room is dominated by a long marble-topped kitchen island, which features a built-in farmhouse style sink and a hob.

open image in gallery Witherspoon’s kitchen is dominated by a marble-topped island ( YouTube: The Home Edit )

In one corner is an “entertainment closet” in which Witherspoon keeps glassware, tablecloths and other place settings to use when hosting friends and family.

Witherspoon has opted for a similar colour scheme in her walk-in pantry, which features blue wooden shelves packed with healthy snacks, craft supplies and stationery.

The Home Edit organisers focused on categorising all the items in Witherspoon’s shelves and drawers, so that she and her family could find them easily, and then placed them into clear containers.

Witherspoon appeared towards the end of the video in order to praise their handiwork. “You guys, this is incredible,” she said, adding that the transformation “is making me so happy”.

open image in gallery The organisers sorted out Witherspoon’s ‘entertainment closet' ( YouTube: The Home Edit )

“It’s just so much cleaner and more streamlined and easier to see what we need,” she said of the kitchen makeover.

Social media users praised Witherspoon’s jaw-dropping home, describing the kitchen as “gorgeous” and “so pretty”.

“Oh my goodness, the dream!!!!” one commentator wrote, while another admitted they were “so envious of that amazing kitchen”.

“Love that bold blue colour,” a third added.

Witherspoon has worked closely with The Home Edit for several years. Her company Hello Sunshine produced the Netflix series Get Organised with the Home Edit and eventually acquired the lifestyle brand in 2022.