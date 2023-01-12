Remi Bader opens up about navigating her relationship and keeping it private

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Remi Bader has spoken candidly about navigating her relationship with her boyfriend and how she’s opted to keep it private.

The 27-year-old influencer spoke about keeping the relationship under wraps during the latest episode of Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. During their conversation, Bader noted that while she’s not being “coy” about her boyfriend, she still keeps his name hidden and doesn’t tag him in her Instagram photos, since she doesn’t want her followers to contact him.

“Already just seeing what people comment on things, or you’ll see his ex-girlfriend in the photos, clearly,” Bader said about the posts of him on Instagram. “Just the things that people already were messaging me, or find him and message him [like]: ‘Oh lucky, don’t mess this up.’ I don’t need that.”

She noted that while he “doesn’t get a lot” of messages yet, “he’s starting too,” so she’s reached out to her peers for advice.

“I’ve been very not sure what to do about all this,” Bader explained. “I’ve asked a lot of friends who have boyfriends in the industry, and they’re like: ‘Oh my God, if you can, keep it private. This kind of ruined my last relationship.’”

The plus-sized model also confessed how “happy and excited” she is in her relationship and that she still wants to share that with her followers.

“I want to show it off, I’m excited,” she explained. “Even my followers who have followed my whole journey [know that] I talk about being 27, being single, there’s no timeline, you can [show your relationship] whenever you want. But now this is happening and my followers are just so excited for me.”

As Hirsch encouraged Bader not to “focus on the negative” opinions from online trolls, the influencer agreed and confessed that she used to do that.

“I feel like I was focused on that for a while and putting that on him,” she said. “Seeing comments or certain things and then bringing it up to him and getting upset at him.”

When Hirsch asked if her boyfriend understood her career, Bader said that “he gets it all” and is “into it”. She then revealed that while the online hate was “getting to” her, she ultimately had a change in perspective.

“I decided I needed to focus on him, and no one knows about our relationship,” she said. “He’s obsessed with me, loves me, we spend a lot of time together, so screw all of you.”

She went on to share that she met her 24-year-old boyfriend on Lox Club, a members only dating app, and that she shared a video of his face on TikTok for the first time in November. She then highlighted all the kind comments she received on that clip.

“Just seeing the positive of people like: ‘I’m crying. Seeing you happy is so cute. Like you can’t hide your face. You really look happy,’” she explained. “And I do feel that way. I just want to focus on that now.”

When Hirsch asked if the relationship was serious, Bader said it “definitely” is and that they’ve been dating since June 2022. She also shared that she’s met his mother and that he’s met her parents.

Bader first debuted her relationship in November on Instagram, where she shared a black and white photo of them kissing. At the time, she also spoke to E! News about why she waited a few months to reveal that she’s dating someone.

“I was waiting until I felt that it was a real and secure relationship,” she said. “It’s exciting to share with my followers and they see through the screen that I’m very happy.”

“If there’s things I want to keep to myself, I’m allowed to do that,” she added. “But I think it’s fun to let them in on that new piece of my life.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with Hirsch, Bader opened up about her past experience using Ozempic, as the diabetes medication has become the internet’s newest diet trend. The Victoria’s Secret ambassador said that when her doctor recommended her to try Ozempic for her pre-diabetic, insulin resistance, and weight gain issues.

“I saw a doctor and they were like, ‘It’s 100 per cent because you went on Ozempic,’ because it was making me think I wasn’t hungry,” she explained. “I lost some weight. I didn’t want to be obsessed with being on it long-term, and I was like, ‘I bet the second I go off, I’m going to get starving again,’ and I did.”

“My binging got so much worse, so then I kind of blamed Ozempic,” she added. “I gained double the weight back after.”