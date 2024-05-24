Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Influencer Remi Bader has opened up about her workout routine, more than a year after she revealed that she stopped using Ozempic to lose weight.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on 21 May to share two different clips of herself in the gym, which document how her health has improved over time. “The difference of a few months focusing on my mental, emotional, and physical strength,” she wrote in the text over the video.

Bader’s first clip showed her struggling to do a core exercise at the gym, as she stood on one of the workout machines. The footage ended with her shaking her head, before she stepped off the machine.

However, she continued her video by showing how her exercise routine has since improved. The next clip featured Bader successfully doing the core exercise on the machine, as she lifted her legs multiple times while holding on to black handlebars.

The TikTok star went on to specify why her workout routine is meaningful to her, writing: “This is not about weight or appearance, it’s about putting myself first, finding myself again. Always put yourself first.”

She emphasized her message in the caption of her post, explaining that her latest goal is to prioritize herself.

“People come and go so remember you only have YOU at the end of the day,” Bader wrote. “Thank you to those always supporting me through my darkest and brightest moments.”

In the comments, many fans and famous friends have applauded Bader for focusing on herself, and for being so open about her workout journey.

“I just love that you are doing this for you. The most important relationship you’ll ever have is with yourself,” one wrote, while another added: “Proud of you!!! I needed this inspiration.”

Influencer Joey Zauzig also commented: “I’m so proud of you for embracing the you right now it’s so fun and we all need it. Enjoy the journey love ya.”

The influencer’s message about her physical and mental health comes more than a year after she said that she stopped using Ozempic, a once-a-week injectable to treat type 2 diabetes that’s recently been used for weight loss. During an appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in January 2023, she spoke about being prescribed the diabetes medication “before it was trendy”.

“I’m, like, almost annoyed that it’s this trendy thing now, when I went on it for actual issues,” Bader, who has 2.3 million followers on TikTok said. The model explained that her doctor had recommended she try Ozempic, shortly after it was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2020, for her pre-diabetic, insulin resistance, and weight gain issues.

However, she said that she has mixed feelings about Ozempic because once she stopped taking it, her binge eating worsened.

“I saw a doctor and they were like, ‘It’s 100 per cent because you went on Ozempic,’ because it was making me think I wasn’t hungry,” she explained. “I lost some weight. I didn’t want to be obsessed with being on it long-term, and I was like, ‘I bet the second I go off, I’m going to get starving again,’ and I did.”

“My binging got so much worse, so then I kind of blamed Ozempic,” Bader added. “I gained double the weight back after.”