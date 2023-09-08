Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Researchers have confirmed that opposites DO attract - as one in five couples admit they have nothing in common.

A study of 2,000 adults in a relationship found 24 per cent have totally different hobbies to their other half.

And one in six (14 per cent) say their music taste couldn’t be further apart from their partner.

While a further 51 per cent who have a big physical difference in appearance, say this was what immediately sparked the fire of attraction.

With looks, sense of style, and spoken accent the differentiators that initially caught their eyes - and ears.

But, of everyone polled, 51 per cent say these opposing relationships really work.

The study was commissioned by Sky Atlantic, to launch its new series ‘The Lovers’.

The data found couples are more likely to be closely aligned on what food they eat and what holidays they prefer to go on, than many other subjects like film taste or their jobs.

However, with opposing tastes in many areas of life, 11 per cent admit they find it difficult to plan things to do with their partner.

Just over a third (34 per cent) have clashed with their significant other when it comes to making decisions.

But a quarter (24 per cent) believe couples who have opposing interests are more likely to stay together, than those who do not.

And as many as 73 per cent believe having different interests can lead to more diverse and enriching conversations in a relationship.

More than a fifth (22 per cent) of those polled admit they’ve made a conscious effort to change their interests, to match their partner.

The study also revealed the most unlikely celebrity pairings of all time - with Michael Douglas and Catherina Zeta-Jones taking top spot.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s partnership with art-pop star Grimes placed second on the list, followed by Bill Murray’s fling with musician Kelis, according to the OnePoll figures.

Sky Atlantic’s spokesperson said: “Our brand-new drama The Lovers is the unexpected love story of two people who appear to be utterly wrong for each other, yet may just be utterly right.

“This led us to question if falling in love with people similar to ourselves would be boring, or a match made in heaven - are people more attracted to the unknown, or the mysterious?

“In the series, it seems love has no boundaries, which led us to wonder if opposites really do attract and what factors really make two people compatible.

"The findings show that some things are higher in pecking order than others.”

‘The Lovers’ is coming to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on 7th September.

Most unlikely celebrity pairings as voted for by UK adults: