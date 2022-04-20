Revolve speaks out after influencers compared it to Fyre Festival

Clothing retailer Revolve has defended itself against claims that have seen its latest event compared to the infamous failed Fyre Festival.

Revolve held its annual festival over the weekend, which takes place at the same time as the first installment of Coachella in California, with a string of big names in attendance, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Timothée Chalamet.

However, many influencers called the company out on social media and shared some of the challenges they faced at the event, including a lack of transportation and water.

Amidst the backlash, Revolve released a statement to E! News, noting how the retailer had worked closely with the authorities to “ensure a safe and secure” event for guests.

“In anticipation of the high level of interest in attending Revolve Festival this year, Revolve worked closely with all appropriate city and safety authorities to ensure a safe and secure path for guests to access the 2-day invitation-only event,” a representative for the company said.

“With an event of this magnitude, city regulations mandate an off-site location for guest check-in and parking, as well as licensed shuttle transportation to and from the venue,” the statement continued.

“The off-site lot was set up with guest parking, as well as rideshare drop-off and pickup access with added wifi for car booking, restrooms, shade, water, medics and security.”

Regarding transportation issues, the representative noted how the festival’s venue had “limited access” to shuttles and specific “safety requirements,” which is why some guests experienced “longer wait times”.

“As the festival was reaching capacity late Saturday afternoon, shuttle access to the venue was limited in order to remain in compliance with safety requirements causing longer wait times for entry and resulting in some guests not being able to attend the festival,” the representative said. “The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us and we will always make that a priority.”

Revolve acknowledged its plans to make improvements, as the representative added: “We sincerely apologise to all the guests who were impacted. We always strive to provide a great experience and we promise to do better.”

Prior to making this statement, attendees criticised the clothing brand on social media for only allowing guests to go to the festival via Revolve’s transportation system. Multiple videos on TikTok have shown groups of people waiting in a parking lot for Revolve buses.

“Absolute chaos,” influencer Averie Bishop said in a recent video shared to TikTok. “So the Revolve Festival is an invite-only party going on the same weekend of Coachella, and the only way you can get to Revolve Festival is if you take their specific shuttles to their ground,” she said.

Bishop noted that after waiting in line for two hours, she “didn’t even get into the festival”. In a clip filmed while waiting in line, she explained that she and her friend were “bailing on Revolve because of the transportation”.

“It was Fyre Festival 2.0,” her friend added.

“There was pushing, shoving, shouting, yanking people in front of the buses,” Bishop said. “People standing in between the buses, while they were moving. Just to get on these buses and get to the Revolve festival. Big yikes. Sorry Revolve, but I really hope you take into consideration everyone’s safety and security next year.”

According to Los Angeles Magazine journalist Joseph Kapsch, sources told the publication that they were “stranded in dirt with no water” for “HOURS,” amid Revolve festival’s transportation issues.

“Sources on the ground telling us there is apparently drama going down at Revolve Festival, that ‘sinks to [the] level of Fyre Festival,’” Kapsch tweeted. “Influencers stranded in the dirt with no water, under the hot sun for HOURS, waiting for buses that aren’t coming to bring them to the actual festival.”

“Alleged fights, screaming, everyone is dizzy,” he continued. “@LAMag told that police are coming. AND in an Only in LA Moment: Coachella Edition: Security had crowds of influencers yelling how ‘important they were and why they deserved the first seat.”

In a follow up tweet, Kapsch noted that Los Angeles Magazine spoke to “security on the ground about the chaos.” In response, one of the guards said: “I don’t know who is actually important and who is lying, or if any of them are important.”

The Independent has contacted Revolve for comment.