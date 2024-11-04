Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Richard Madeley has revealed that he often doesn’t sleep in the same room as his wife, Judy Finnigan.

The 68-year-old has been married to the presenter, 76, since 1986, after they divorced their previous partners.

The couple first met while working at Granada, later going on to co-host This Morning from 1998 to 2001 and then to host the popular Richard and Judy show between 2001 and 2009.

They share two children together, as well as Judy having two children from her previous marriage. Their relationship has been the subject of the recent Channel 5 show, Our Best Bits - In Our Own Words.

“When I’m doing Good Morning Britain I sleep in the spare room,” Madeley told Kate Thornton on the White Wine Question Time podcast.

The presenter hosts the show for most of the week, from Monday through to Thursday, meaning that he spends most of his time in the spare room.

“I do probably sleep a little bit better in bed with Judy but I’m okay on my own.”

He explained that the arrangement exists so that he doesn’t disturb his wife.

Madeley made the admission in a recent interview ( Getty Images )

“I wouldn’t think of doing that to Judy,” he said, referring to the possibility that he could wake his wife up.

“Apart from anything else, Judy and her sleep, you do not mess with.”

It comes shortly after their daughter Chloe Madeley revealed that the couple had “struggled” during their 38-year marriage.

“They’ve been together for over 40 years and during that time there have been periods where they have really struggled, but they kept going and stayed together,” she told Closer magazine earlier this year.

“I don’t think it was ever bad enough for them to split.”

Madeley is known for speaking his mind and sometimes making divisive comments, such his reflections on shoplifting and the revelation that concerns around Strictly Come Dancing were an open secret.

The TV personality is also an avid author, and drew comparisons to Steve Coogan’s Alan Partridge character, with a description of his most recent release, Father’s Day. Madeley described the full plot of the novel in a BBC radio interview.

After explaining that the book begins with a brutal killing that leaves the reader wondering who has been killed and why, Madeley proceeds to give away the entire plot of the novel.

This went down a storm with Twitter (X) users, with one describing it as “the most accidental Partridge thing I have ever heard.”