Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles are among the UK’s wealthiest people under the age of 35, according to the 2023 Sunday Times 35 under 35 Rich List.

All three musicians were listed as having wealth higher than £150 million after seeing success in both the UK and the US.

Sheeran and Adele both claim spots in the top 10 of the under-35 list – Sheeran, 32, claimed seventh place with an estimated wealth of £300m.

It comes following the release of his sixth studio album which became the UK’s fastest-selling album of 2023.

Adele, who is now 35, is in ninth place with her wealth estimated at £165m.

According to The Sunday Times, Harry Styles’ wealth is £150 million, putting him in 13th place.

Two of Styles’ former One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan, 29, and Louis Tomlinson, 31, also made the 35 under 35 Rich List.

The pair were joint 29th on the list, both with wealth estimated at £54m.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomilson all made the 35 under 35 Rich List (PA Wire)

Fellow popstar Dua Lipa, 27, claimed the number 21 spot on the list with an estimated wealth of £75m accumulated through music, modelling and podcasting.

Elsewhere, Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, both 33, featured on the list.

Radcliffe placed 18th on the list with his worth placed at £92m, with Watson listed as £60 million through film, drink and her investment firm Hestia Hebe.

Model and actor Cara Delevingne claimed the 33rd spot on the list with an estimated wealth of £50m. Delevingne won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014 and became known for her iconic eyebrows. She has appeared in films such as Suicide Squad in her acting career.

Cara Delevingne claimed 33rd place on the under-35s rich list (Getty Images)

The power list, which estimates the fortunes of the 350 wealthiest people in Britain, has also included England Captain Harry Kane, whose net worth is estimated at £51m.

Marking its 35th year, the latest report says there are 171 billionaires in the UK this year, six fewer than in 2022, and the first fall for 14 years.

At the top of the young rich list is the Duke of Westminster, who inherited his title and land when he was 25. The 32-year-old is godfather to Prince George and owns property in 43 cities across 10 countries.

His, and his family’s, total wealth is estimated at £9.878bn, with an estimated loss of £166m after last year’s list calculated a figure of £10.054bn.

The founder of popular sportswear brand Gymshark, Ben Morgan, who launched the business over a decade ago, is now valued at £900m and claimed the fourth spot in the list.

The list reveals that the majority of the under-35s made their millions on their own, but nine of the 35 richest were born into wealthy families and inherited their money.

The report reads: “Those who inherited wealth are worth much more. So, 33 out of 38 individuals on this list built their fortunes themselves, a combined total of £5.8 billion; the other five, who owe at least some of their wealth to inheritance, account for £13.1 billion.”

Of the 35 individuals, about half attended state schools, while at least a third didn’t go on to further education.