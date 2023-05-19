✕ Close Meghan and Harry's taxi driver speaks out after 'chase'

A photo agency that took pictures of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in a car chase has mocked the royal couple, refusing to hand over the material.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who called the alleged car chase by paparazzi in New York City on Tuesday night “near catastrophic”, demanded Backgrid, a California-based agency, hand over the pictures and videos taken during the encounter.

However, the agency’s lawyers snubbed the royal couple, saying they cannot just make demands in America “as Kings can do”.

“In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do,” Backgrid’s legal team responded.

“Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers,” it added.

Meanwhile, paparazzi involved in the chase blamed the incident on the couple’s “reckless” driver.