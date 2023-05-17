Jump to content

1684336648

Harry and Meghan news – live: Duke and Duchess of Sussex in near ‘catastrophic’ paparazzi car chase

The ‘relentless pursuit’ lasted more than two hours, Prince Harry’s spokesperson said

Joe Middleton
Wednesday 17 May 2023 16:17
Comments
Meghan hails feminist magazine in gala speech after missing King’s coronation

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving the paparazzi that lasted for more than two hours, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said on Wednesday.

It occurred after the couple had attended an awards ceremony held in New York by the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honoured for her work.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”

Harry has long spoken out about his anger about press intrusion which he blames for the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed when her limousine crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris.

New York Police Department (NYPD) comment on car chase

The Independent approached the New York Police Department (NYPD) about the incident who said they have “no information to release about the matter”.

Joe Middleton17 May 2023 16:17
Voices: Harry and Meghan’s car chase has shocking echoes of Diana

A relentless pursuit. Two hours. The son and his wife in the car. It is a succession of coincidences and details that will make the blood of every right thinking person boil, writes Samuel Fishwick.

Opinion: Harry and Meghan’s car chase has shocking echoes of Diana

Meghan and Harry ‘accident’

Joe Middleton17 May 2023 16:14
Prince Harry and Meghan thought ‘car chase could have been fatal’

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly believe the pursuit by photographers of their taxi after a New York event on Tuesday could have been fatal.

It allegedly involved six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.

The couple accept a heightened level of attention when they are at public events, and in this case they exited and entered the venue publicly, allowing photographers to get pictures.

The family was staying at a private residence and did not want to compromise the security of their friend’s home.

It is said that traffic violations included driving on the pavement and through red lights, reversing down a one-way street, illegally blocking a moving vehicle and driving while photographing and while on the phone; that while those involved were confronted by uniformed police multiple times, they continued the pursuit; and there is footage taken from security along with other evidence to support these allegations.

Joe Middleton17 May 2023 16:07
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Ms. Foundation event in New York

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured leaving the Ms. Foundation for Women event on Tuesday evening prior to an alleged two hour car chase involving photographers.

The Duchess of Sussex received the 2023 Women of Vision award from Gloria Steinem at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry attend the ceremony, which benefits the Ms. Foundation for Women and feminist movements

(Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Joe Middleton17 May 2023 16:02
The full statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Journalist Omid Scobie, who penned Harry and Meghan’s biography Finding Freedom, has posted the full statement from the couple after yesterday’s incident in New York.

Joe Middleton17 May 2023 15:56
Harry and Meghan in ‘near catastrophic car chase’ involving paparazzi

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi photographers that lasted over two hours, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were followed by half a dozen vehicles after attending a charity awards ceremony by the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honoured for her work, on Tuesday evening.

Harry and Meghan in ‘near catastrophic car chase’ involving paparazzi

Prince Harry car accident today

Joe Middleton17 May 2023 15:53

