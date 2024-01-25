Rihanna and A$AP Rocky meet French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky wore matching ensembles to meet French President Emmanuel Macron during their visit to Paris.

The “Diamonds” singer and her boyfriend were photographed leaving the Élysée Palace on 24 January. The couple coordinated in black leather outfits, with Rihanna looking rocker chic in a Saint Laurent belted coat and a black knee-length pencil skirt. She accessorised the look with ankle-strap heels and gold jewellery, while styling her blonde locks in a medium-length bob.

As for the 35-year-old rapper, he wore a button-up shirt and patterned tie underneath a brown sweater with an embellished neckline. His paired the outfit with some black trousers, black sunglasses, and black leather jacket.

While it’s unclear why the parents of two visited Macron’s official residence, Rihanna has previously met with the French president. In 2017, she and Macron first met to discuss the country’s international education funding after she publicly reached out to him on social media. They reunited in 2018 in Dakar, Senegal, to raise money for education in developing countries.

Rihanna has been a longstanding advocate for education. In 2016, she launched a scholarship for international and United States-based students through her non-profit organisation, the Clara Lionel Foundation. “To be able to give the gift of an education is actually an honor,” Rihanna said at the time. “Higher education will help provide perspective, opportunities and learning to a group of kids who really deserve it. I am thrilled to be able to do this.”

Later that year, she became an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education. “I feel strongly that all children everywhere should be afforded the opportunity of a quality education,” Rihanna said in a press release statement. “Therefore I’m proud to announce Clara Lionel Foundation’s partnership with education advocacy leaders like the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen. Working together, I know we can amplify our efforts and ensure that millions of children gain access to education globally.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s pit stop to the Élysée Palace comes after the “Umbrella” singer attended several fashion shows for Paris Fashion Week. The couple, who began dating in 2020, touched down in the city of love on Sunday 21 January. Rihanna then attended the Christian Dior haute couture show on Monday, where she made headlines for her viral interaction with Natalie Portman.

The Savage X Fenty designer gushed over the May December actor outside the Rodin Museum in Paris, as she told Portman: “You are one of the hottest b***hes in Hollywood forever.” Portman admitted that she was about to “faint” from Rihanna’s kind words, but the Fenty Skin founder didn’t stop there. “You do the most innocent look and I’m like: ‘Ah! I love her!’” she added.

“I’m going to black out. I love you and I listen to your music all the time,” the Black Swan star replied.