Rihanna fangirls over Natalie Portman backstage at Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna and Natalie Portman couldn’t stop praising each other at Paris Fashion Week.

The celebrities were out at the Christian Diorhaute couture spring/summer 2024 runway show - including Beef actor Ali Wong, The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki, and The Menu actor Anya Taylor-Joy. Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented Dior’s latest collection at the Rodin Museum in Paris, France. However, the star-studded interactions continued outside the fashion show.

In one viral video circulating X, formerly Twitter, the “Diamonds” singer had a very relatable reaction after meeting the May December star for the first time. Rihanna, who sat front row during the fashion show, was seen immediately calling over the 42-year-old actor for a hug.

“Excuse me, you,” Rihanna said in an exaggerated voice. As the Black Swan star embraced the 35-year-old pop star, she told her: “I love you.”

“I am a f***ing fan,” Rihanna interjected, to which Portman let out a surprised response: “Are you kidding me?”

The Fenty Beauty founder continued her praise for the Star Wars alum when she exclaimed: “You are one of the hottest b***hes in Hollywood forever.”

Portman admitted that she was about to “faint” from Rihanna’s kind words, but the “Work” singer didn’t stop there. “You do the most innocent look and I’m like: ‘Ah! I love her!’” she added.

It then came time for the Thor star to share her praises for the Savage X Fenty designer, as she told her: “I’m going to black out. I love you and I listen to your music all the time.”

The two stars begged photographers to snap their photo together, as they posed side-by-side for cameras. Before saying goodbye, Rihanna admitted to the actor that she doesn’t “get excited about anybody” and they went in for another hug.

A clip of their interaction has since been viewed on X more than 2.6m times, as fans gushed over Rihanna and Portman’s appreciation for each other.

“Rihanna and Natalie Portman queening out together just added a year to my life expectancy,” one fan replied to the video, while another user said: “Play this video of Rihanna telling Natalie Portman that she’s ‘one of the hottest b***hes in Hollywood’ on loop at my funeral.”

“Real recognises real,” a third person wrote. “Rihanna and Natalie Portman fangirling over each other feels correct,” said someone else.

Rihanna, who attended her last Dior fashion show while pregnant with her first child, sat front row wearing a black puffer jacket with a belted waist and oversized lapels. She completed the look with a large black brimmed cap, black leather gloves, a black Lady Dior bag, and a pair of white ankle-strap heels.

Meanwhile, Dior brand ambassador Portman attended the event in a black tailored blazer, with a black button-up shirt underneath and a black shimmery skirt.