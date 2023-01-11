Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna fans have expressed their happiness over her late appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes after she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky skipped the red carpet.

On Tuesday 10 January, the couple arrived at the Beverly Hilton shortly after the start of the 80th annual awards ceremony. For the occasion, Rihanna chose a black off-the-shoulder velvet gown with voluminous statement sleeves.

The Fenty Beauty founder completed the look with a sleek twisted knot updo and a diamond-drop choker.

Rihanna was joined by rapper A$AP Rocky, who wore a classic tuxedo for the star-studded awards ceremony.

On social media, where videos of Rihanna and Rocky’s fashionably late entrance were shared, fans were quick to forgive the delayed arrival.

“The moment we’ve been waiting for!” one person tweeted, while another said: “Rihanna is never late but is always on HER time.”

“Always going to be THE moment,” someone else said, while one fan described the singer as a “fashionably late queen”.

Others were excited to see the couple enjoying a date night, with videos showing the pair posing for photos at their table.

“Rihanna and Rocky are the couple for real,” one fan said, while another wrote: “Rihanna is giving fashion. She looks absolutely flawless. Rocky always looks his best in a suit. Whew, what a couple.”

The couple’s arrival at the awards ceremony was also met with excitement by fellow attendees, with Niecy Nash taking the opportunity to express her love for the singer while on stage to present the award for Best Actress (Musical or Comedy).

“Rihanna, I love you and I dressed up as you for Halloween,” Nash told the billionaire beauty mogul, before adding: “I just had to say that. Had to take my moment.”

Rihanna’s presence also prompted a shout out from host Jerrod Carmichael, who jokingly encouraged the singer to take her time on her latest album.

Billy Porter also joined in on the praise, with the actor adding: “If I believed in Halloween I would have dressed like Rihanna too.”

Rihanna was nominated for Best Original Song, Motion Picture, for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but did not win the award.

You can follow along with all of the latest updates from the 2023 Golden Globes here.