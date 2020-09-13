Rihanna’s London home goes on sale for £32m

Rihanna’s London home has gone on sale for £32m.

The singer had been renting the eight-bedroom property, which is in St John’s Wood, for £18,000 a month.

In addition to boasting a home cinema, the lavish home also boasts a large garden, five stories, and zebra-striped furnishings.

The property was built in the 1800s and was first bought by diamond tycoon Daniel Francis, who was a director of De Beers.

It is decked out with marble floors, silver interiors, his and hers dressing rooms, and silk rugs.

The home also includes a lift, a gym and a fully stocked cocktail bar.

There are six bathrooms, one of which is kitted out with a steam shower and an infrared sauna.

The singer rented the house for two and a half years.

“The property provides extensive family accommodation benefiting from exceptional entertaining areas, an indulgent principal bedroom suite, a private passenger lift and a very large south-west facing garden,” reads the description of the house, which is being co-sold by Aston Chase.

The estate agent adds that planning consent has been obtained and implemented “to increase the existing accommodation to 1,503.54 sq m/16,183.18 sq ft”.

Michael Sulkin, director of Aston Chase, told The Times: “This house is the only one of the royal architect John Shaw’s original villas on St John’s Wood Park to have survived into the 21st century.

"Fully modernised throughout, it offers all the latest specification including comfort cooling, CCTV security, home automation, cinema projection system and electronic curtains and blinds. The property represents a rare opportunity to be close to central London yet benefit from the V-shaped plot which provides a 90ft garden normally associated with houses much further out in the suburbs.”