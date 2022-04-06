Rihanna has ‘new levels of love and respect’ for her mother due to pregnancy

Rihanna says she has “new levels of love and her respect” for her mother due to her own pregnancy experience as she wished her a happy birthday.

The singer, 34, who is preparing to welcome her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, described her mother as “the true MVP (most valuable player)” and promised the pair would celebrate.

Sharing a picture of the two on Instagram, she wrote: “Today is my Queen’s birthday!!!

“Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!

“She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!!

“Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!”

It comes as the singer has featured on the annual Forbes billionaires list, and was valued at US $1.7 billion (£1.3 billion) - making her the first billionaire of her home country, Barbados.

The director of Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson, and the ex-wife of Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, have also made the list for the first time.

Rihanna owns Fenty Beauty with the French luxury retailer LMVH, and is also at the helm of the Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

In 2020 Fenty Beauty generated more than US $550 million (£420 million), making her the world’s richest female musician.

In January she announced her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky, and has since been widely lauded for her maternity style, sharing that she hopes to challenge society’s perceptions of what pregnant women wear.

She told Bustle: “It’s been me personally saying, I’m not going to buy maternity clothes. I’m not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before.”

When defining her maternity style, Rihanna said it would be called “rebellious” as it is so different from typical maternity wear.

Some of her memorable maternity outfits include a black babydoll negligee during Paris Fashion Week, a bright blue full-length bodysuit with cut-out details, and a silver floor-length sequin skirt, a silver long-sleeved cut-out bralette, and a silver belly chain.