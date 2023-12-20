Rihanna jokes about one of her sons inheriting her forehead

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has poked fun at one of her physical traits that was passed down to her son, RZA Athelston Mayers.

In an interview with Access Hollywood at an event for her brand Savage x Fenty, the 35-year-old “Lift Me Up” singer reflected on her and her partner ASAP Rocky’s parenting journey. She explained to the outlet that it amazed her how beautiful the process has been, and how certain surprises have kept her on her toes.

“It’s happening,” the Fenty Beauty founder gushed. “And I can’t believe it. The only thing I imagine was probably the forehead on RZA.”

She gestured to her own prominent forehead, noting that the feature didn’t get passed down to her second baby boy. “I mean, Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like: ‘Wait, are you sure?’” she told the outlet, pretending to search for the physical attribute. “You can’t lose this thing,” she jokingly added.

The pop star went on to reveal the most surprising thing about watching the rapper become a father and grow as a parent alongside her.

“Ooh, I love him differently as a dad,” she explained to the outlet. “Yeah, this is major. Major. Like, it’s a turn on. It’s just like, wow, what a leader, what a great patient, loving, and my kids are obsessed with him.”

In August of this year, the power couple welcomed their second baby boy, Riot Rose. The pop star announced she was pregnant for a second time during her Super Bowl halftime show in February of this year. A source told People at the time: “She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been.”

The first photos of Rihanna and Rocky’s second son Riot showed the newborn wearing a pink hat and onesie, keeping in line with what the beauty mogul told British Vogue earlier this year about how she likes to dress her sons in unexpected ways. “I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know,” she said.

To work around what she classifies as “boring” children’s fashion, the “Love on the Brain” singer revealed that she has many of her baby clothes custom-made because she finds most children’s clothes “boring” otherwise.

She added: “When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids’ clothes are so... they’re sooo boring. I’m like: ‘This is what y’all been doing to these people’s kids all along?’”

Rihanna’s unique habit of dressing her sons to the nines has inadvertently led the couple to decking their children out in mini-me versions of their own outfits, especially their father’s. In May 2022, the pair celebrated RZA’s first birthday with Rocky sharing an Instagram carousel celebrating their son, which included a sweet snap of RZA crawling on a blanket next to the pop star as she kissed Rocky’s cheek.