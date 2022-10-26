Where does Rishi Sunak live? Inside the prime minister’s multimillion pound homes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has become the UK’s third prime minister in less than two months after he met with King Charles III on Tuesday (25 October).

The former chancellor is one of the wealthiest politicians to take office, earning a spot on the annual Sunday Times Rich List earlier this year.

The list, announced in May, placed Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murthy, at number 222 with an estimated net worth of £730m.

While Mr Sunak made his own fortune working as an analyst for Goldman Sachs before going on to work at several hedge funds, most of the sum comes from Murthy’s £690m stake in her family business.

Murthy’s father, Narayana Murthy, is the founder of a successful IT company, Infosys, which operates in India, US, China, Australia, Japan, Middle East and Europe.

As Mr Sunak prepares to move into his new residence at Downing Street, here’s everything we know about his existing homes.

How many homes does Rishi Sunak have?

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Sunak and his wife are the owners of four properties in the UK and US, according to reports.

Two of these properties are in Kensington, London. The couple also have a home in Mr Sunak’s home constancy in North Yorkshire. Their fourth home is in California, US.

How big are his homes and how much are they worth?

Mr Sunak’s primary London home is a five-bedroom house in Kensington.

According to Land Registry records seen by The Times, Mr Sunak and his wife purchased the home for £4.5m in 2010. It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two receptions and access to a private garden.

The couple also have a flat on Old Brompton Road in south Kensington, which they reportedly use as a base for visiting relatives.

Mr Sunak’s Yorkshire home (Getty Images)

The family also has a Grade II listed Georgian mansion surrounded by 12 acres of land in North Yorkshire village Kirby Sigston.

The impressive property, which they bought for £1.5m in 2015, has its own lake and boating house.

In August last year, Mr Sunak was granted permission by the local council to build a swimming pool, gym and tennis court on the property. In August, it was estimated that the swimming pool alone could cost more than £400,000.

The couple’s final property is a penthouse apartment in Santa Monica, California

Will Rishi Sunak have any additional residences as UK prime minister?

Chequers, the PM’s countryside residence (Getty Images)

As he takes on his new role as the UK’s prime minister, Mr Sunak and his family will have the option to move into No 10 Downing Street.

The family, who already have two homes in London, are yet to confirm whether they will make the ministerial home their primary residence.

They will also have access to the prime minister’s official countryside residence, Chequers, in Buckinghamshire.