Escape to the lap of luxury with On the Beach and Rixos Hotels where sun, fun, and unforgettable moments await you. Whether you're planning a family adventure or a romantic retreat, Rixos Hotels has something for everyone, with stunning resorts in Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, Egypt's most sought-after destinations.

With the pristine Red Sea as its eastern backdrop, at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh you can wake up to soft slippers and the sweet kiss of aircon. Let your day unfold by the pool while little ones explore their own world at the resort's unique Rixy Kids Town.

Over at Rixos Premium Seagate, indulge in the luxury of seven pristine pools or 23 (!!) slides at the Aquaventure Park. Alternatively, why not hop over to the Rixos’ adults-only Sharm El Sheikh resort via one of Seagate’s ultra-convenient shuttles. It’s a welcome reprieve for grown-ups and won’t cost a penny thanks to the brand’s ‘stay at 1 enjoy at 2’ access scheme.

For a true escape, head to Hurghada and immerse yourself in the ultra-luxurious experience at Rixos Premium Magawish with its oh-so-convenient direct pool access. Think: golden sand and glittering turquoise water – this destination transforms every moment into a private getaway.

And, for culture fanatics, Swissotel Sharm El Sheikh’s city-centre location will have you launching into the local ways of life while, for kids, the resident splash city Aqua Park will bring thrills on thrills.

If you're dreaming of a holiday where everyone gets their slice of zen, look no further than Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh. Just a short 5 km from the airport (because who really wants a long transfer after a flight?), this newly minted resort is a masterpiece in both design and indulgence, offering the ideal mix of serenity and adventure for all ages.

Everything’s taken care of courtesy of the all-inclusive package, so you can focus on what matters: enjoying each other. Rixy Kids Town – the little tikes oasis we mentioned earlier – will have children spoilt for choice as they get stuck into 13 different workshops, from learning to cook to busting a move on the dance floor. Not to mention getting scientific in the STEM lab or stepping up for a hands-on fire department experience. And while they’re off having a blast, you can treat yourself to five minutes’ peace (or a 60-minute massage…) at Anjana Spa before savouring a child-free meal at one of the resort’s 17 à la carte restaurants. The beauty of all-inclusive? It’s exactly that – all included, so you can dine to your heart’s content without ever sweating the small print.

When you’re ready for some sunshine, head to the private beach and kick back in one of the beach cabanas (which, let’s face it, are the definition of holiday bliss). Itching to get going? Why not grab a gondola ride down the resort’s 700m river and soak up the scenery. And as the sun winds down, secure a front-row seat for Rixos’ packed programme of dazzling dances, live music and more. There’s never a dull moment with Rixos Hotels.

At Rixos Premium Seagate, there's no shortage of ways to fill your day. Fancy a bit of friendly rivalry? Hit the tennis courts and step into a Nick Kyrgios-esque competition as king of the court. For something more laid-back, grab a hammock or stretch out during a beachfront yoga session, both with the beauty of crystal-clear waters and an Egyptian sunrise as your backdrop. Under the watchful eye of the resort team, kids can take part in tournaments or make a splash at the waterpark. Meanwhile, you can savour a sundowner spritz by the water, soaking up the view of the Red Sea as the colours change with the setting sun. What could be better?

Rixos Premium Magawish is located in Hurghada, just 7km from the airport, where the expansive grounds invite you to explore, with both long stretches of golden sand and lush gardens – all in an unrivalled seafront location. The treats don’t stop at the views; the rooms here are designed to transport you away from the rigmarole of commuting and school runs, with elegant furnishings and modern amenities. Including seven a la carte restaurants to satisfy all your cravings for each day of the week. For those who appreciate the finer things, some rooms even boast swim-up access and, if you're after something a little different, the Hammam is a must-try with traditional steam treatments to leave you revitalised from head to toe. Now that’s a holiday worth raising a toast to.

At Swissotel Sharm El Sheikh, food is more than a meal, it’s a moment. Indulge in vibrant dishes inspired by global flavours, from rodizio meats at the Brazilian grill to aromatic Lebanese mezze. At the well-equipped kids’ club, your tots and teens can get hands-on with arts and crafts. All the while you’ll be taking in all that the resort has to offer for ‘big kids’, from sushi in the adults-only Sky Lounge or enjoying the sun at the private Tiki style beach, to challenging a loved one to a friendly game of one-on-one football. With its welcoming atmosphere and prime location, Swissotel is the place where your best self comes to life.

