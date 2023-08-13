Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robbie Williams is reportedly in a local dispute with his neighbours after reapplying to cut down a tree at this £17m west London home.

According to reports, the Take That frontman, 49, applied to remove the 70ft Robina tree in June, stating that the base of the tree was decaying and causing damage to his garden wall.

Williams was reportedly denied permission to cut the tree back last year but the council said he had not provided evidence of the “extent of decay”.

MailOnline reports that one neighbour has objected “very strongly” to Williams’s proposed plans to the local council, the royal borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

“Mr Williams has already been granted permission to chop down several trees at his property and now another seems likely to fall victim to his wishes,” an unnamed neighbour told the publication.

“Trees are our friends and not our enemies. We must love them – and not to take an axe to them.”

The tree is in a conservation area, meaning that it is protected by a tree preservation order and cannot be uprooted without getting permission from the local authority.

Robbie Williams and his neighbour Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page have previously been in disputes over planning permission (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted a representative for the borough of Kensington and Chelsea for comment.

The outlet reports that Williams is worried that the tree may break or fall – and could want it removed entirely.

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page (PA)

Williams and his next-door neighbour, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, have reportedly been “feuding” over local disputes on several different occasions. In 2018, it was reported that the pair have been in a “planning battle” after Williams made renovation plans to build a swimming pool at his home.

At the time, the guitarist was reportedly concerned that construction workers could damage his home’s interior of plaster, stained glass and tile.

According to Williams’ representatives, any effects on neighbours would have been "negligible."

The feud between Page and Williams has been brewing since 2013 when Williams purchased his Grade II listed west London mansion, near Holland Park, for £17.5m.