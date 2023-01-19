Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robert Pattinson has spoken candidly about the “insidious” body standards men face and the ways these expectations can manifest in “extraordinarily addictive” fad diets.

The Batman star, 36, opened up about the expectations placed on men to look a certain way during an interview with ES Magazine, where he revealed that he has tried “every fad you can think of, except consistency,” and once ate “nothing but potatoes for two weeks”.

Pattinson, who has spoken in the past about his discomfort with the focus on his appearance, says the pressures facing men needs to be highlighted because it’s “very, very easy” to fall into dangerous patterns.

“It’s very, very easy to fall into that pattern … even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive - and you don’t quite realise how insidious it is until it’s too late,” Pattinson told the magazine.

While the actor admitted he has never struggled with body image, he said that he has tried numerous fad diets.

“I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency,” he revealed, adding: “I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it’s a cleanse… you definitely lose weight.”

In addition to the potato cleanse, the Twilight star revealed that he has also tried the keto diet after learning “there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time”.

But Pattinson added that he hadn’t realised that he couldn’t have a beer on the diet as it “completely defeats the purpose”.

Reflecting on his relationship with fad diets, Pattinson said that one of his 2023 resolutions is to “try consistency”.

This is not the first time that the actor has addressed the topic of body image, as Pattinson previously told GQ he was “barely doing anything” to prepare for his role in The Batman.

At the time, the actor said that working out “all the time” sets a “precedent” and makes you “part of the problem”.

“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean - he wasn’t exactly ripped,” he said.

However, Pattinson later revealed during an interview with MovieMaker that his comments weren’t exactly accurate and he finds it “really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out”.

After admitting that the comments “came back to haunt [him],” Pattinson said: “I just always think it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out. You’re playing Batman. You have to work out.”

Pattinson also reflected on his controversial comments about working out while speaking to ES, claiming he “got in so much trouble” for saying he doesn’t work out.

“I got in so much trouble for saying that I don’t work out, even from my trainer, who was like: ‘Why would you say that?’” he admitted.

The actor’s latest revelations come after he revealed in 2013 while speaking to Australia’s Sunday Style that he suffered from body dysmorphia and anxiety around red carpet events, and that some of his anxieties stemmed from not having a “six-pack”.

“I get a ton of anxiety, right up until the second I get out of the car to the event, when suddenly it completely dissipates. But up until that moment I’m a nut case,” he said, according to HuffPost. “Body dysmorphia, overall tremendous anxiety. I suppose it’s because of these tremendous insecurities that I never found a way to become egotistical. I don’t have a six-pack and I hate going to the gym. I’ve been like that my whole life. I never want to take my shirt off. I’d prefer to get drunk.”

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.