Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan announce breakup after five years of dating

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend of five years, Mia Regan, have officially ended their relationship.

The 21-year-old athlete, who’s the son of Hollywood couple David and Victoria Beckham, took to his Instagram Story on 25 February to announce the breakup. In his statement, he noted that he and his now-ex are on good terms, as they still have a lot of appreciation for each other.

“Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will,” he wrote, alongside a funny snap of him and Regan sticking their tongues out at each other.

Regan also took to her Instagram Story to share her statement about the breakup. Alongside a snap of the former couple getting ice cream, she reflected on her bond with Beckham, before quipping about how they decided to remain friends.

“This is ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature,” she wrote. “We aren’t [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another…after five years we friendzoned each other heheh.”

The breakup also comes months after Beckham paid tribute to Regan with a tattoo. In November, Regan took to her Instagram Story to reveal the photo of the ink, which was the word “Mooch” written above a globe tattoo near his elbow. The tattoo was likely a reference to the model’s nickname and a nod to her Instagram account @mimimoocher.

(@romeobeckham/Instagram)

While the pair first got together in 2019, they didn’t make their first public appearance until 2021. At the time, they walked hand-in-hand at the Fashion Awards in London. At the time, Regan also opened up about feeling nervous before the red carpet appearance with her then-boyfriend, noting that she turned to his mother, Victoria Bekcham, for advice.

“I think it’s good to have nerves; if you didn’t you wouldn’t be human,” she told Vogue in 2021, while acknowledging that she spoke to the fashion designer before the event. “Even just talking about what I’m wearing with her, what nails and make-up I’m going to go for, it’s nice to have that figure.”

Since then, Regan has gone on to form a close relationship with her now-ex’s family, as she even worked on a denim collection with Victoria in October 2022. “I felt that [Victoria] really trusted me”, she toldVogue at the time. “To see her in full work mode was cool.”

The former Spice Girl also praised Regan’s work, telling the publication: “Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling. I love that she’s fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule.”

While Beckham and Regan were dating for five years, they reportedly briefly broke up at one point, as they reportedly split due to being long-distance in July 2022. However, five months later, Romeo posted a picture of the model on his Instagram account, indicating that they were back together.

Along with Romeo, David and Victoria share three other children: Brooklyn, 24, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.