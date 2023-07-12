Romeo Beckham shares sweet kiss with girlfriend Mia Regan at Wimbledon

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Romeo Beckham enjoyed a romantic day out at Wimbledon with his girlfriend on the ninth day of the major tennis tournament on Tuesday (11 July).

The professional footballer, 20, the second eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, was among several famous faces to be pictured in the stands of the All England Club.

He attended with his girlfriend Mia Regan, also 20, along with his grandmother Sandra Georgina West and Mia’s father Des Regan.

Romeo wore a relaxed black short-sleeve shirt, while Mia wore a large pair of orange aviator sunglasses, a striped blue blazer and matching skirt from British designer SS Daley.

In one picture, Mia could be seen with her hand placed on the back of her boyfriend’s head, while he rested his hand on his girlfriend’s knee.

It comes one month after Romeo signed a one-year deal with Brentford FC from Inter Miami – the US team co-owned by his father. In another, Romeo gives Mia a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Romeo has been in a relationship with model Mia for four years. The pair, who have matching love-heart tattoos on their hands, recently attended Glastonbury Festival together and shared videos of them watching rapper Central Cee perform.

Last year, it was speculated that the pair had split after Romeo, who regularly shares photos of his former girlfriend to social media, deleted all photos of Regan from his Instagram. The pair quelled rumours when they were seen together in public again.

Other celebrities attending Wimbledon as the quarter-finals got underway included Sir Cliff Richard, Dame Anna Wintour and Stephen Fry.

Sir Cliff was seated next to veteran broadcaster and newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald.

Fry, wearing a pink shirt and brightly coloured, patterned tie, was seated in the Royal Box. The ballet dancer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey Bussell and Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto were in attendance at the Royal Box.

Additional reporting from Press Association