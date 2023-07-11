Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wimbledon has entered its ninth day, as the major tennis tournament is well into its second week.

Today (Tuesday 11 July), the quarter-finals begin as Novak Djokovic continues his bid for an eighth title while Iga Swiatek faces Elina Svitolina

Meanwhile, an all-British pair have reached the women’s doubles quarter-finals for the first time in 40 years, with Naiktha Bains and Maia Lumsden hailing the achievement as “surreal”.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the next two weeks, including senior members of the royal family, celebrities and public figures inside the Royal Box.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2023 via our liveblog.

So far, the Royal Box has hosted famous faces including Wicked star Idina Menzel, former Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar, David Cameron, David Beckham, astronaut Tim Peake, Bear Grylls, retired tennis player Roger Federer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon in its seats.

Over the weekend, actor Daniel Kaluuya, pop star Ellie Goulding, TV host Richard Osman and director Richard Curtis all made appearances in the Royal Box.

This week, Prince Michael of Kent, Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Homeland actor David Harewood have all taken seats in the Royal Box.

Several members of the royal family have also been spotted, including the Duchess of Gloucester, and the Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular occupants of the Royal Box during tennis season, as are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

In contrast, King Charles III and Queen Camilla rarely make an appearance at Wimbledon. As the former Prince of Wales, Charles was last seen at the tournament in 2012, where he watched Federer’s match against Fabio Fognini. Prior to that, he had not attended Wimbledon since 1970.

Here’s everything we know about the biggest names in the Royal Box for the ninth day of Wimbledon 2023.

Lady Sarah Chatto

Lady Sarah Chatto at Royal Ascot (Getty Images)

Lady Sarah Chatto, 59, the only daughter of the late Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones. She is the niece of the late Queen Elizabeth II and is thought to be close to King Charles III. She will be the representative for the royal family at the box today.

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry (Getty Images)

The British actor, author and broadcaster will be arriving at the tennis today with his sister Jo Crocker. He is best known for his TV roles in Blackadder II and for being the longtime host of the BBC quiz show QI.

Dame Darcey Bussell

Dame Darcey Bussell at Wimbledon in 2022 (PA)

The celebrated British dancer, best known for her work with the Royal Ballet for almost 20 years and for her stint as a judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing between 2012 and 2018, will be in the Royal Box today. The dancer and educator, who is currently the president of the Royal Academy of Dance. will be arriving with her husband, Australian businessman Angus Forbes. Read The Independent’s interview with Bussell here.

Dame Denise Lewis

Denise Lewis (PA Wire)

Lewis is a sports presenter and former heptathlon athlete and Olympic gold medalist. Her guest at the Royal Box today is her uncle Jack Cole.

Also in attendance at the Royal Box today is Welsh opera and concert singer Bryn Terfel, The Guardian’s editor-in-chief Katherine Viner with her husband, journalist and TV presenter Adrian Chiles.

Adrian Mardell, the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover and John Witherow, the chair of Times Newspapers and former editor of The Times, will also be in the Royal Box.