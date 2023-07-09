✕ Close Paula Badosa forced to correct interviewer who claims she 'won' Wimbledon match

British hopes at Wimbledon are over in the singles after Katie Boulter was crushed by defending champion Elena Rybakina late in the night on Centre Court.

Boulter was the last British player standing after Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady were knocked out on Friday but Rybakina produced a dominant performance to win 6-1 6-1 in just 56 minutes.

Last night, Murray questioned whether he has the motivation to return to Wimbledon next year after a heartbreaking five-set defeat to Stefanos Tsitisipas ended his hopes at the Championships.

Earlier, Carlos Alcaraz passed a tough test of his Wimbledon ambitions after battling to a four-set victory over Nicolas Jarry to reach the fourth round.

The world No 1 was pushed to the limit by Jarry’s big serve and powerful forehand but prevailed 6-3 6-7 6-3 7-6 in almost four hours of play, which pushed Boulter’s match against Rybakina late into the evening.

