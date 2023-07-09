Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Katie Boulter thrashed by Elena Rybakina to end British hopes
Defending champion Rybakina raced to a 6-1 6-1 win against the British No 1 in less than an hour on Centre Court
British hopes at Wimbledon are over in the singles after Katie Boulter was crushed by defending champion Elena Rybakina late in the night on Centre Court.
Boulter was the last British player standing after Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady were knocked out on Friday but Rybakina produced a dominant performance to win 6-1 6-1 in just 56 minutes.
Last night, Murray questioned whether he has the motivation to return to Wimbledon next year after a heartbreaking five-set defeat to Stefanos Tsitisipas ended his hopes at the Championships.
Earlier, Carlos Alcaraz passed a tough test of his Wimbledon ambitions after battling to a four-set victory over Nicolas Jarry to reach the fourth round.
The world No 1 was pushed to the limit by Jarry’s big serve and powerful forehand but prevailed 6-3 6-7 6-3 7-6 in almost four hours of play, which pushed Boulter’s match against Rybakina late into the evening.
Follow live updates, scores and results from SW19 below.
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek return to top billing on Centre Court as the fourth round of the Championships get underway on the tournament’s middle Sunday.
Djokovic will continue his bid for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and the big-serving Polish player Hubert Hurkacz is set to be his toughest challenge yet at the All England Club.
The Serbian, who raced past Stan Wawrinka on Saturday night, has yet to drop a set this week and will look to extend his winning run at Wimbledon to 32 matches against the 17th seed.
Swiatek takes on the Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, while Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina faces former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka as she looks to continue her comeback run.
Wimbledon order of play and Sunday’s schedule
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek return to headline the action on Centre Court on middle Sunday
The scoreboard told the story. After 56 minutes of complete domination, of punishing forehands and thumping serves from the racket of Elena Rybakina, Katie Boulter’s exit was as swift as the contest that had preceded it. Boulter had waited all afternoon and into the evening to take to Centre Court and for the match of the day to arrive, but as the defending Wimbledon champion closed out a 6-1 6-1 win that was as completely one-sided as it looks, Boulter was relieved for it all to be over.
Piece from Centre Court
Wimbledon 2023
Elena Rybakina reacts to her win against Katie Boulter
“Today I played really well, and really happy with my performance. I was focused from the beginning till the end. Yeah, really happy with this one.
“Now I feel much more confident on Centre Court . I’m feeling much better physically. Still I think not at my best. But also with every match I think I'm getting fitter.
“After French Open, was not easy. Took me a long time. Also long time to do the fitness. It was not easy after the virus. Muscle pain and everything.
“I feel now that I just got a lot of experience, getting more mature, I will say. The goals are still the same. I know that I still have to work a lot. There is always to improve in many aspects of the game. Also physically.
“Of course, something changed outside of the court. But my goals are still the same.”
Wimbledon 2023
Katie Boulter reflects on her 6-1 6-1 defeat to Elena Rybakina:
“Obviously a really tough match against a tough competitor. I gave it my best today. I wouldn't say I really felt like I got into the match fully.
“She's clearly the defending champion for a reason, and I learnt a lot today and that's what I'm going to have to take from today's match.
“It’s a tough one. Yes, it does [feel different playing Rybakina]. Obviously it’s a lot quicker and the majority of girls, they don’t quite hit the ball like that. It’s quite flat. You don’t really see where she’s going. She disguises it very well.
“So for me, I struggled with it a lot today. You know, it felt like I got into it a little bit at times and I started to pick up her ball but she was relentless at the end of the day. She was the much better player.”
Wimbledon 2023
One last result to bring you, and it’s a big one for the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.
The Italian is building form after returning from injury and claims a huge win over Alexander Zverev, winning a tie-break to seal a 6-3 7-6 7-6 win.
He will play Carlos Alcaraz on Monday in what will be a cracker of a fourth-round match.
Katie Boulter 1-6 1-6 Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina, measured as ever after victory: “I was going really well and focused from beginning until the end. It was a really long day, thank you as I heard some support and I am looking forward to the next one.“I knew what to expect. I knew it was going to be a tough one. I am happy that I was focused from the beginning until the end.”
Katie Boulter 1-6 1-6 Elena Rybakina
Just too good from Rybakina - it’s as simple as that. The Wimbledon champion was on another level today and the British No 1 was swiftly dismissed in less than an hour.
It ends British involvement in the singles.
Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter vs Elena Rybakina latest score
*Katie Boulter 1-6 1-5 Elena Rybakina
Boulter digs in on Rybakina’s serve and manages to get to deuce after a couple of errors from the 24-year-old.
What does Rybakina do next? Ace. Forehand winner.
Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter vs Elena Rybakina latest score
Katie Boulter 1-6 1-4 Elena Rybakina*
Rybakina stylishly moves in on the volley to get to 0-30, and a Boulter forehand into the net brings up break point again. Boulter lets fly on the forehand… but it drifts a couple of feet long. Rybakina had that rally in complete control.
Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter vs Elena Rybakina latest score
*Katie Boulter 1-6 1-3 Elena Rybakina
To be fair to Boulter, I’m not sure how any player is going to break this Rybakina serve this fortnight… Does this display make the defending champion favourite again?
