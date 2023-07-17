Jump to content

BBC reveal record Wimbledon viewing figures after Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic final

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in a five-set thriller and one of the greatest Wimbledon finals of all time

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 17 July 2023 13:58
Comments
Carlos Alcaraz’s epic win against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday was watched by over 15 million people in the UK, the BBC revealed.

The five-set thriller hit a peak audience of 11.3m on BBC One, the highest since Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title against Milos Raonic in 2016.

There was also an additional 4.1m streams on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, while the BBC said a total of 54.3m streams throughout the two-week tournament was a new digital record.

Marketa Vondrousova’s straight sets victory against Ons Jabeur in the women’s final reached a peak audience of 4.5m on BBC One, which was an increase from 3.1m in 2022.

Vondrousova’s win was watched by a further 1.3m people on BBC iPlayer, also an increase on last year.

Wimbledon also recorded a total attendance of 532,651 throughout the 14-day tournament, which is expected to be the highest ever figure when confirmed by the All England Club.

The 2022 attendance reached a record 515,164 last year, which was the first Wimbledon to schedule a full day of play on the ‘middle Sunday’.

