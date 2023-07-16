Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in men’s final after shock Marketa Vondrousova win
Novak Djokovic will attempt to match Roger Federer’s Wimbledon record as Carlos Alcaraz features in his first final at SW19
Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2023 men’s final
Loading....
Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles final as the two best players go head to head for the title on Centre Court.
Djokovic is attempting to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon crown, which would move the Serbian level with Roger Federer on a men’s record eight singles titles. Alcaraz is playing in his first Wimbledon final and the 20-year-old Spaniard has the challenge of ending Djokovic’s dominant run at SW19, where he has won 34 matches in a row and has not lost on Centre Court since 2013.
Alcaraz, the world No 1, will feel as if he has nothing to lose after reaching the Wimbledon final on what is just his fourth tournament on grass. Alcaraz will try to bring his creative shot-making and powerful forehand to the showpiece occasion but Djokovic has a clear advantage when it comes to experience in grand slam finals. Djokovic can also equal Margaret Court’s overall record with a 24th grand slam title, having claimed the men’s record at last month’s French Open.
The men’s final comes after Marketa Vondrousova triumphed over a heartbroken Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win the Wimbledon women’s title on Saturday, while Great Britain’s Neal Skupski claimed his first grand slam men’s doubles title with a memorable final victory with Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof.
Follow live updates and results from day 14 of Wimbledon, below.
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova reacts to ‘impossible’ title
Marketa Vondrousova savoured her “impossible” Wimbledon triumph while Ons Jabeur cried tears of despair at the most painful defeat of her career.
There have been a string of surprise slam winners in a period of flux for the women’s game but Wimbledon had been the exception until now, with Czech Vondrousova taking advantage of a nervous performance from Jabeur to claim a 6-4 6-4 victory.
The 24-year-old is the first unseeded player to win the women’s singles title here, and it is all the more improbable given she was in London last year as a tourist and with her left wrist in plaster.
“When I was coming back, I didn’t know what’s going to happen, if I can play at that level again,” said Vondrousova, who had won only four tour-level matches on grass prior to arriving at Wimbledon.
“I think it was the most impossible grand slam for me to win, so I didn’t even think of it. When we came, I was just like, ‘Try to win a couple of matches’. Now this happened, it’s crazy.”
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova writes her own history after triumph over heartbroken Ons Jabeur
By Kieran Jackson on Centre Court
Note to all: sporting fairytales are a rare occurrence. Don’t be fooled by Lionel Messi’s World Cup triumph in Qatar – that was an anomaly. Usually, when the pressure cooker is at its highest and the burden of history is barely a fingertip away, it can all get a little bit too much. And ultimately, it all proved too much for Ons Jabeur on Saturday, with Marketa Vondrousova the women’s singles champion at Wimbledon 2023.
The World No 42 – the first unseeded woman to win the ladies singles in its long history – had a bet with her coach that he will have to get the Wimbledon badge tattooed on his body if she won the title. Whether Jan Mertl will be deep down regretting that decision now is a moot point. The Czech 24-year-old, in beating five seeds in seven rounds, has pulled off one of the all-time shock streaks this past fortnight at the All England Club. In the split-second of victory, with one final volley into the open court, she glanced to her box before collapsing to the ground.
Vondrousova writes her own history after Wimbledon triumph over heartbroken Jabeur
Jabeur’s agonising wait for a first grand slam singles title goes on as unseeded Czech star Vondrousova keeps her cool to claim first major trophy after straight-sets final victory at the All England Club
Wimbledon 2023: What time in the final?
The Wimbledon men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will start at 2pm BST (9am ET) on Sunday 16 July.
How can I watch it?
Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
The men’s singles final will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting from 1pm.
Wimbledon 2023: What time is Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz?
The Wimbledon men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will start at 2pm BST (9am ET) on Sunday 16 July.
How can I watch it?
Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
The men’s singles final will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting from 1pm.
Wimbledon 2023: What is today’s TV schedule?
11:00-13:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two
11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button
13:00-18:35 - Live coverage - BBC One
13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer
18:35-20:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two
19:00-21:30 - Live coverage - BBC One
22:00-23:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two
Good morning!
It’s the big one: Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles final today, as the two best players go head to head for the title on Centre Court.
Djokovic is attempting to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon crown, which would move the Serbian level with Roger Federer on a men’s record eight singles titles. Alcaraz is playing in his first Wimbledon final and the 20-year-old Spaniard has the challenge of ending Djokovic’s dominant run at SW19, where he has won 34 matches in a row and has not lost on Centre Court since 2013.
Alcaraz, the world No 1, will feel as if he has nothing to lose after reaching the Wimbledon final on what is just his fourth tournament on grass. Alcaraz will try to bring his creative shot-making and powerful forehand to the showpiece occasion but Djokovic has a clear advantage when it comes to experience in grand slam finals. Djokovic can also equal Margaret Court’s overall record with a 24th grand slam title, having claimed the men’s record at last month’s French Open.
Follow live updates and results from day 14 of Wimbledon in today’s live blog.
Good morning!
It’s the big one: Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles final this afternoon, as the two best players go head to head for the title on Centre Court.
Djokovic is attempting to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon crowd, which would move the Serbian level with Roger Federer on a men’s record eight singles titles. Alcaraz is playing in his first Wimbledon final and the 20-year-old Spaniard has the challenge of ending Djokovic’s dominant run at SW19, where he has won 34 matches in a row and has not lost on Centre Court since 2013.
Alcaraz, the world No 1, will feel as if he has nothing to lose after reaching the Wimbledon final on what is just his fourth tournament on grass. Alcaraz will try to bring his creative shot-making and powerful forehand to the showpiece occasion but Djokovic has a clear advantage when it comes to experience in grand slam finals. Djokovic can also equal Margaret Court’s overall record with a 24th grand slam title, having claimed the men’s record at last month’s French Open.
The men’s final comes after Marketa Vondrousova triumphed over a heartbroken Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win the Wimbledon women’s title on Saturday, while Great Britain’s Neal Skupski claimed his first grand slam men’s doubles title with a memorable final victory with Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof.
Follow live updates and results from day 14 of Wimbledon in today’s live blog.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies