Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles final as the two best players go head to head for the title on Centre Court.

Djokovic is attempting to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon crown, which would move the Serbian level with Roger Federer on a men’s record eight singles titles. Alcaraz is playing in his first Wimbledon final and the 20-year-old Spaniard has the challenge of ending Djokovic’s dominant run at SW19, where he has won 34 matches in a row and has not lost on Centre Court since 2013.

Alcaraz, the world No 1, will feel as if he has nothing to lose after reaching the Wimbledon final on what is just his fourth tournament on grass. Alcaraz will try to bring his creative shot-making and powerful forehand to the showpiece occasion but Djokovic has a clear advantage when it comes to experience in grand slam finals. Djokovic can also equal Margaret Court’s overall record with a 24th grand slam title, having claimed the men’s record at last month’s French Open.

The men’s final comes after Marketa Vondrousova triumphed over a heartbroken Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win the Wimbledon women’s title on Saturday, while Great Britain’s Neal Skupski claimed his first grand slam men’s doubles title with a memorable final victory with Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof.

