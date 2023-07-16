Carlos Alcaraz captures the impossible and now Wimbledon will never be the same again

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wimbledon has a new champion, and a new hero. To break new ground and end Novak Djokovic’s dominance at the All England Club, Carlos Alcaraz had to go to a place no other player had dared to reach, dragging the most successful men’s player of all time into a battle that saw this final live up to its hype and will be remembered as one of the greatest ever staged here.

In overturning history, Alcaraz played with a spirit of infectious belief and carried Centre Court with him. The 20-year-old Spaniard met Djokovic head on, denying the Serbian a fifth Wimbledon consecutive title, refusing to go down against the game’s most formidable force and a legend of the sport who had won 104 matches in a row from a set up at the grand slams.

A titanic, 26-minute game midway through the third set captured Alcaraz’s stunning resilience and tenacity to believe in the miracle he was trying to accomplish. Already up a break, Alcaraz hunted for another, not once letting Djokovic off the hook. The 36-year-old Djokovic, who had controlled his young opponent magnificently to race to the opening set, was suddenly stressed, rushed, and in danger.

He knew what Alcaraz threatened to do. Djokovic had won 34 matches in a row at Wimbledon. He had not lost on Centre Court in 10 years, since losing to Andy Murray in the 2013 final. But he had also not faced an opponent like Alcaraz, a man who lives every moment and approaches every shot like he has the chance to make the impossible possible. The second-set tiebreak was another turning point: Djokovic had won 15 tiebreaks in a row coming into the final, Alcaraz, who faced the brink then, barely blinked.

Tiebreaks are Djokovic’s realm, his palace where he shows his mental fortitude, and a place Alcaraz’s peers dare to tread. But although Alcaraz ended Djokovic’s reign with his powerful forehand, his dazzling speed and his wondrous creativity, what he showed that no others here could manage was a sheer exuberance that brought others to his cause. Even as Djokovic forced a fifth, Alcaraz never once lost sight of what he was fighting for. He roared back, and now Wimbledon will never be the same again.

He is the new people’s champion: after 21 years of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, there is a new name on the illustrious board of winners. And how he deserves it, not only to beat Djokovic in the manner he did, but to close it by staying true to what he wants to bring every time he steps out onto a tennis court. Serving it out, Alcaraz put his signature drop shot into the net on the opening point, only to go for the drop shot again, and then spin the lob over Djokovic’s head. From there, the serve, and a remarkable transition onto grass was complete.

This, after all, should not be happening, on what is Alcaraz’s fourth tournament on grass. He arrived in London four weeks ago looking to learn and, at first, having to survive on the surface. Just reaching the final was a dream, but what followed will become legend.

More follows