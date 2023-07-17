Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic in five-set epic to win men’s final
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 1-6 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-4 to win one of the greatest ever Wimbledon finals
Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2023 men’s final
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon men’s final, denying the Serbian a fifth consecutive title, in a five-set epic and one of the greatest matches ever played at the All England Club.
Alcaraz fought from a set down in an instant classic to end Djokovic’s winning run in SW19, with the match played across almost five hours of breathtaking drama. Before the final, Djokovic had won 34 consecutive matches at Wimbledon and had not lost on Centre Court since 2013, but Alcaraz overturned history to win his second grand slam title. Djokovic had also won his previous 104 grand slam matches after winning the opening set.
In doing so, the 20-year-old Spaniard brings one of the most dominant eras of tennis history to an end. Alcaraz is the first player outside of the sport’s ‘big four’ of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title since 2002. Djokovic has been bidding to join Federer by equalling his men’s record of eight singles titles, but was denied by an inspired Alcaraz.
“It’s a dream come true for me,” an emotional Alcaraz said after receiving the trophy from the Princess of Wales. “Making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport – for me it’s incredible. It’s amazing, for a boy like me, 20 years old, to reach this kind of situation.”
Carlos Alcaraz captures the impossible and now Wimbledon will never be the same again
Wimbledon has a new champion, and a new hero. To break new ground and end Novak Djokovic’s dominance at the All England Club, Carlos Alcaraz had to go to a place no one else had dared to reach, dragging the most successful men’s player of all time into a battle that saw this final live up to its hype and will be remembered as one of the greatest ever staged here.
In overturning history, Alcaraz played with a spirit of infectious belief and carried Centre Court with him. The 20-year-old Spaniard met Djokovic head on, denying the Serbian a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, refusing to go down against the game’s most formidable force and a legend of the sport who had won 104 matches in a row from a set up at the grand slams.
Carlos Alcaraz not only became the Wimbledon champion when he defeated Novak Djokovic, but the people’s champion as well
Carlos Alcaraz: “It’s big moment not just for me, but for my family, for all the people around me. It’s really, really special moment.
“I start playing tennis thanks my dad. Really huge fan of tennis. I mean, he was watching tennis before I was born. It’s crazy. His whole life, it’s about tennis.
“I think for them, watching his kid making history, lifting the trophy, winning Wimbledon, is something incredible for them. For me to have them there, giving them a big hug, it’s something that I will never forget. I hope to have a photo from that moment because I’m going to keep forever.”
Carlos Alcaraz: “If I would have lost that set, probably I couldn’t lift the trophy. I probably could have lost in three sets, straight sets.
“I would say that gave me a lot of confidence, a lot of motivation to still going and to think that I’m able to win Novak in that stage.
“I am totally different player than French Open. I grew up a lot since that moment. I learned a lot from that moment.
“I took lesson from that match. I did something different before the match. I prepared a little bit different mentally before the match. I could deal with the pressure, the nerves, better than I did in French Open.
“I think was the mental part that allow me to stay there during the five sets.”
Carlos Alcaraz is here, and is very much still in shock after winning the Wimbledon final:
“It’s a dream come true for me, being a Wimbledon champion, something that I really wanted. Honestly, I didn’t expect to get it really soon. Yeah, it’s time to enjoy and share everything, all my feelings.
“Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me.
“It’s something that I will never forget, that’s for sure. As I said, it’s great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well.
“It’s great for me and I think for the young players, as well.”
Novak Djokovic ‘surprised’ by Carlos Alcaraz’s level at Wimbledon
A very gracious Novak Djokovic continues to praise Carlos Alcaraz, the new Wimbledon champion:
“I must say he surprised me. He surprised everyone how quickly he adapted to grass this year. He hasn’t had too many wins on grass in the last two years that he played. Obviously him coming from clay, having the kind of style that he has.
“I think Queen’s helped him a lot. He was close to lose that first match, opening match, in Queen’s. Then he started to gain momentum, more and more wins against really good players.
“I must say the slices, the kind of chipping returns, the net play, it’s very impressive. I didn’t expect him to play so well this year on grass, but he’s proven that he’s the best player in the world, no doubt.
“He’s playing some fantastic tennis on different surfaces and he deserves to be where he is.”
Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz: ‘I haven’t played someone like him, not ever Roger or Rafa’
Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz’s greatest strengths: “I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he’s got basically best of all three worlds.
“He’s got this mental resilience and really maturity for someone who is 20 years old. It’s quite impressive. He’s got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defense that we’ve seen with Rafa over the years.
“And I think he’s got some nice sliding backhands that he’s got some similarities with my backhands. Yeah, two-handed backhands, defense, being able to adapt. I think that has been my personal strength for many years. He has it, too.
“I haven’t played a player like him ever, to be honest. Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is very complete player. Amazing adapting capabilities that I think are a key for longevity and for successful career on all surfaces.”
Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic hopes to face Carlos Alcaraz at US Open
Novak Djokovic, in his press conference after defeat to Carlos Alcaraz: “I’ve won some epic finals that I was very close to losing. Maybe this is kind of a fair-and-square deal I guess to lose a match like this for me here. Even though it hurts, it’s never easy to lose a close match.
“Credit to Carlos. Amazing poise in the important moments. For someone of his age to handle the nerves like this, be playing attacking tennis, and to close out the match the way he did... I thought I returned very well that last game, but he was just coming up with some amazing, amazing shots.
“Yeah, congratulations to him and to his team. What a tournament for him. What a match today to be part of. I hope, yeah, everyone enjoyed it.”
Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears as Carlos Alcaraz denies Wimbledon dream
Novak Djokovic broke down in tears addressing his son in the stands after losing the men’s Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz.
The 36-year-old had not lost at Wimbledon since 2017 and had not lost on Centre Court in over 10 years before a Spanish player 16 years his junior claimed the title.
It was a thrilling contest, Alcaraz refused to back down, despite a disappointing first set, but it only seemed to spur him on and the 20-year-old rebounded with force.
Novak Djokovic was left in tears speaking to his son after the Wimbledon final
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to become the new Wimbledon champion
More from Carlos Alcaraz who was asked what it’s like to play in front of the king of Spain. He replied: “It’s really special. It’s special to play in front of royalty.
“King Felipe, I am really proud that you are here supporting me. When I played in front of you twice, twice I won, I hope you are coming more! It is really special and I have to thank you for coming and supporting.
“I fall in love with grass right now. It’s amazing. I didn’t expect to play in this level in a really short period. I have played just four tournaments on grass, I won Queen’s. It’s a dream come true. I am happy with the work we were doing, coming into the grass season. I learn really fast and I am really proud.
“It’s great to be a member here [which is a reward for winning Wimbledon]. It’s such an iconic club. It’s very special for me. I have to bring the card. I know Roger Federer had trouble getting in without the card!
“It’s really special to be a member of this amazing club, really iconic. I will come for sure.”
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to become the new Wimbledon champion
What did Carlos Alcaraz have to say after becoming the newest Wimbledon champion? Here’s his reaction to a famous victory over Novak Djokovic:
“It’s a dream come true for me. I said before, it is so good to win but even if I would have lost I would be really proud of myself. Making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of the sport. It’s a dream come true.
“It was unbelievable to play in these stages. It’s amazing for a boy – 20 years-old - I didn’t expect to reach this situation really fast. I am really proud of myself, I am really proud for the team and the work we put in every day to be able to lift this.
“After the first set I thought ‘Carlos, increase the level. Everyone would be disappointed’.
“I have to congratulate Novak, it was amazing to play against him. You inspire me a lot. I started playing tennis watching you. Since I was born you were already winning tournaments. You said 36 is the new 26 and you make that happen. It’s amazing.”
