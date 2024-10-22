Man reaches breaking point with roommate’s girlfriend after she ate all his food

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A man has shared how he’s fed up with his roommate’s girlfriend eating all his food.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, the man explained that he owns his apartment and rents out one room to a friend. Recently, his roommate has been having his girlfriend stay over “every weekend” while also consuming all of his food in their refrigerator.

“I meal prep for the week, and I buy my own groceries. It’s not like I don’t share sometimes, but I’ve noticed that after every weekend she’s here, a bunch of my food is gone,” he wrote in his Reddit post.

The man explained that his roommate’s girlfriend even eats his own leftovers, snacks, and ingredients like eggs and bread. “I’ve tried hinting at it, like casually mentioning how much food I go through, but it keeps happening,” he wrote.

However, he reached his “last straw” after he treated himself to takeout, which he intended on splitting in half to eat part of it the next day.

“The next morning, I open the fridge, and it’s gone. I texted my roommate, and he said, ‘Oh, my girlfriend was hungry, so she ate it. Sorry, man,’” the roommate said, which led to a confrontation.

The man told his roommate that although his girlfriend can visit “sometimes,” it can no longer be every weekend because she eats all of his food and does not contribute to the grocery costs or utility bill.

“He got defensive, saying that since he pays rent she should be able to stay over whenever, and I’m making a big deal out of ‘just a few snacks,’” the Reddit poster recalled. “I stood my ground and told him she needs to stop coming over so often unless they start buying their own food and being more considerate. Now, he’s pissed at me, and I’m getting the cold shoulder.”

In the comments section, many people explained that he had a valid reason for being upset and confronting his roommate about the situation. Others told the man that he shouldn’t have just “hinted” at his annoyance with the girlfriend’s eating habits.

“NTA. But dude, don’t hint,” one comment began. “Hinting often fails and then everyone ends up irritated because you hold it in until you snap and the other person may not understand you have a problem until you’re well and truly mad at them, so they feel like you went 0 to 60 in a heartbeat. Clear, assertive communication is a far better way to go about things, especially with a roommate.”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “It’s your food but at the same time instead of ‘hinting’ about your missing food I think you should’ve straight-up told her that you’d appreciate it if she stopped helping herself to something that’s yours. If she continues to do it after that then it becomes a problem.”

Some commenters pointed out that his roommate’s girlfriend might not be the problem, but his roommate himself because he could be telling her that anything in the fridge is available to eat.

“The audacity of going into someone’s home and just... eating any and all of their food. I have to wonder if it’s the gf whose idea this was and/or if your roommate is all ‘anything in the fridge you want, babe,’ and she takes him at his word,” someone else wrote in the comments section.