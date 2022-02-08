Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcomes baby daughter and shares sweet name

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has welcomed a baby girl with her fiance, Jason Statham.

The model and businesswoman announced the news in a post to Instagram on Tuesday 8 February, sharing a picture of the newborn in a Moses basket.

“Isabella James Statham,” she wrote in the caption, adding that she gave birth on 2 February.

Isabella was completely hidden from sight in the basket, aside from one tiny hand which could be seen poking the air.

Messages of congratulations have flooded in from fans and celebrity friends including fellow models Lily Aldridge, Shanina Shaik and Martha Hunt.

“These numbers!!!! Congratulations!!” Kelly Rowland commented.

“Congratulations to you and your gorgeous growing family,” Daisy Lowe added.

The former Victoria’s Secret model previously revealed the couple was expecting their second child in a series of outfit photographs posted to her Instagram in August 2021.

The reel of 10 photographs showed her posing in a number of different looks, before a figure-hugging, cream knitted dress revealed a growing baby bump in the final slide.

She paired the dress with a pair of beige heeled sandals from her own collaboration with Gia Borghini.

“Taaa daahhh !! #round2,” she captioned the post, alongside a number of baby emojis.

Huntington-Whiteley, 34, and Statham, 54, welcomed their first child, a four-year-old son named Jack, in 2017. The couple have been together since 2010 and became engaged in 2016.

Huntington-Whiteley has spoken candidly about motherhood in the past, telling People in 2019 that it has “many ups and downs”.

“Motherhood is just a wonderful journey of many ups and downs…every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs,” she said.

News of Isabella’s birth comes just days after Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Travis Scott had welcomed a baby boy, also on 2 February.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a black-and-white image of the couple’s four-year-old daughter, Stormi, holding their baby son’s hand. Jenner is yet to reveal the name of their son.