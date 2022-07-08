Princess Beatrice among guests in Friday’s Royal Box at Wimbledon

Princess Beatrice, Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page and girlfriend, Emily Brown, are just some of the guests in today’s Royal Box at Wimbledon.

The Queen’s grandchild was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to watch the women’s doubles semi-final on Centre Court on Friday.

British hope Cameron Norrie today plays the formidable Novak Djokovic, while Rafael Nadal has formally withdrawn from the tournament following an abdominal injury.

This means that Australia’s Nick Kyrgio will pass through to the finals, where he will face the winner of today’s match.

The controversial player admitted he struggled to sleep last night after discovering he is a Wimbledon finalist.

“I had a shocking sleep last night,” he said. “I probably got an hour’s sleep just with everything, like the excitement.

“I had so much anxiety, I was already feeling so nervous, and I don’t feel nervous usually.”

The Royal Box, which is located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Last month, the AELTC announced that it had given 100 daily Centre and No.1 court tickets to teachers, theatre workers and inspirational individuals in recognition of their services during the pandemic.

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the AELTC said the pandemic prompted “extraordinary acts” from people across the country.

“On behalf of everyone at Wimbledon, I would like to say thank you. We want Wimbledon to be for everyone, and we hope that this small gesture adds to the community spirit this year,” he said.

Who’s in the Royal Box today?

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on 8 July 2022 (PA)

Other guests in today’s Royal Box include Made in Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli, along with actor and Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek and his partner, Lucy Boynton.

The couple, who appeared opposite each other in the 2018 Queen biopic as Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin, were spotted laughing with Rege-Jean Page in the exclusive enclosure.

Melinda Gates, philanthropist and former general manager at Microsoft was also present in the box to watch the match on day 12 of the tournament.