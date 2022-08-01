Jump to content
Royal family congratulates the Lionesses on ‘sensational’ Euro final win

The England women’s football team beat Germany 2-1

Kate Ng
Monday 01 August 2022 07:15
Euro 2022 final: Lionesses make history with 2-1 win against Germany

Members of the royal family have congratulated the England women’s football team after they secured the Women’s European Championship on Sunday (31 July).

The Lionesses won the final against Germany 2-1 in front of a record 87,000-strong European Championship crowd at Wembley Stadium, including the Duke of Cambridge, who handed them the trophy.

The royal, who is the president of the Football Association, was seen cheering the team on during the game after he and daughter Princess Charlotte shared a video wishing the Lionesses luck.

Prince William later took to the official Twitter account he shares with the Duchess of Cambridge and wrote: “Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all.

“Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations! W”

Beth Mead of England shakes hands with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge following the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium

(Getty Images)

William responded in another tweet to the Lionesses’ Twitter account, which tweeted: “We have done it.”

“Yes you have and you’ve inspired a nation too,” the duke wrote.

The Queen also praised and congratulated the team after their historic win.

“My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships,” she said in a statement.

“It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff. The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.

“However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned. You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

“It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today."

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also took to Twitter to offer their congratulations to the Lionesses, describing them as “victorious”.

“Your teamwork, determination and sportsmanship will inspire a generation. You have made us proud,” the future king and queen consort said in a tweet.

Ahead of the final match on Sunday, William and Charlotte posted their recorded message on Twitter, which showed William saying: “You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way.”

The seven-year-old middle child of the Cambridges added: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye.”

The Lionesses’ win marks the first major tournament title secured by any England team since 1966.

