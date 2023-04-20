Adele Roberts on the message Prince William sent her after bowel cancer diagnosis

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele Roberts has recalled the moment that Prince William sent her a supportive message following her bowel cancer diagnosis.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, 44, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in October 2021, has been open about her treatment journey on social media.

Roberts appeared on Thursday’s instalment of Lorraine (20 April), to back ITV’s No Butts campaign, which honours the late cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James who died in June aged 40.

Prince William also appeared on the show to support the campaign, before delivering a message to Lorraine viewers.

Roberts then revealed that she and William had spoken before.

“You’ve interviewed him before, you’ve spoken to him before and he actually sent you a message of support when you were diagnosed?” host Lorraine Kelly asked the radio DJ.

Roberts recalled the conversation, remarking: “Yeah, I couldn’t believe it.”

She continued: “I’m sure he’s very busy and has got lots of things to do but that’s how much he cares about this campaign and about people being aware [of the symptoms].”

Deborah James posed with William after he made her a dame at her parent’s home (PA Media)

William has shown continuous support for campaigns surrounding bowel cancer awareness and he personally delivered a damehood to Deborah James one month before her death, to recognise her efforts as a cancer campaigner.

Elsewhere in the episode of Lorraine, the Prince of Wales shared a message encouraging viewers, especially men, to take note of the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer.

Prince William told the show in a video message: “Hi Lorraine, I just want to say a big thank you to you and your team for all you’re doing to raise awareness around bowel cancer through your No Butts campaign.

“As you know I got to meet Dame Deborah, so I know how important this was to her. 46,000 people each year get diagnosed with bowel cancer and yet many of us don’t know the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, particularly in us men.

“So if you’re watching this, please take a second to listen and learn about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, it could save your life.”

The No Butts campaign outlines the most common symptoms of bowel cancer as blood in your poo or from your bottom, obvious change in your bowel habit, weight loss you can’t explain, extreme tiredness for no apparent reason and a lump or pain in your tummy.