Prince William urges men to check for potential signs of bowel cancer

The Prince of Wales has urged the public to check for potential signs of bowel cancer as he praised Lorraine Kelly for her campaign on behalf of Dame Deborah James.

The journalist raised millions of pounds for cancer research through her “Bowel Babe” fund before she died aged 40 last June.

Prince William, who awarded Dame Deborah a DBE, said: “46,000 people in the UK each year get diagnosed with bowel cancer and yet many of us don’t know the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, particularly in us men.”

