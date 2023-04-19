Anti-monarchist plan ‘to disrupt King Charles’ coronation’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Anti-monarchy demonstrators have shared their plan to disrupt the coronation of Kind Charles III next month.

Republic, a protest group that calls for the monarchy to be replaced with an elected head of state, says its supporters will march along The Mall on 6 May, down which the King will process from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

The group is urging participants to don yellow clothing and carry placards emblazoned with the words “Not My King.”

Demonstrators will gather in Trafalgar Square from 6am, before marching down the procession route towards Westminister Abbey – the site of the coronations of England and Britain’s monarchs since 1066.

Protesters will wave signs saying "Not My King" as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort make their way to Westminster Abbey (UK Press via Getty Images)

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, has vowed to make the peaceful demonstration unmissable and loud, but told The Times that they were not staging any Extinction Rebellion-style demos because “it’s not a good look” and “doesn’t help the cause”.

He said more than 1,350 people had pledged to take part so far.

Republic’s website states: “On Saturday 6th May the eyes of the world will be on the Coronation. This is the moment we make our objection loud, visible and impossible to ignore.

“Pledge to add your voice to the call for a republic.”

Mr Smith has branded the crowning of Charles and the Queen Consort a “pointless piece of theatre” which will cost tens of millions of pounds and be a “slap in the face” for people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “Anti-monarchy protests will carry one simple message: Do you want Charles or do you want a choice?”

The campaigners have written to every police force in the UK including the Metropolitan Police asking for reassurances they will not interfere in “peaceful and meaningful” protests against the monarchy.

Republic has promised a “loud” and “unmissible” demonstration (AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters have already targeted Charles at recent public appearances, with their “Not my King” signs and shouts of “Why are you wasting money on a coronation Charles?”

The group is asking people to sign a pledge to protest and to add their voices to their call for the UK to become a republic and have an elected head of state.

“On Saturday 6th May the eyes of the world will be on the coronation,” its website says. “This is the moment we make our objection loud, visible and impossible to ignore.”