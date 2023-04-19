Royal news latest: King Charles receives coronation gift from Pope after nod to Sussexes
Reports suggest that the King is using the coronation to attempt to ‘mend’ divisons in the royal family
The Pope has gifted King Charles a religious cross that will be used in the coronation procession on 6 May.
Two shards of the True Cross – which is said to be the cross used in the crucifixion of Jesus Christ – were given to Charles by Pope Francis to mark the event.
The small fragments have been incorporated into the Cross of Wales, which will be seen by millions as it is carried into Westminster Abbey next month.
Meanwhile, commentators have claimed that the King has handed Harry and Meghan an “olive branch” by including them in the official souvenir programme for the coronation.
A family portrait from 2018 is featured in the souvenir offering, showing Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, their three children and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The photograph was taken on King Charles’s 70th birthday.
Some reports have suggested that the inclusion of the photo is a way for Charles to “mend” relations with the pair, as their rift with the royal family continues. Buckingham Palace announced last week that Harry will be attending the ceremony on 6 May, after months of speculation over his presence. Meghan will remain in California with their children.
Camilla ‘hurt’ to be branded ‘villain’ by Prince Harry, friend claims
Queen Camilla was reportedly left “hurt” over being labelled “the villain” by Prince Harry in his memoir, a source has suggested.
In Spare, which was released in January, Prince Harry claimed that his stepmother leaked stories about the royal family to the media to bolster her image.
“I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” he wrote.
In a new interview, sources close to the Queen have been reflecting on her journey ahead of her coronation.
“Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn’t let it get to her,” Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne, told The Sunday Times of Camilla’s reaction to the memoir.
Ellie Muir reports.
The Archbishop of Canterbury on King Charles III’s anointment
The moment King Charles III is anointed during his coronation on 6 May will be one of “stillness and simplicity”, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.
In his foreword for the official coronation souvenir programme, Justin Welby said the sacred ceremony will be “the only part of the ceremony the public will not see”.
He wrote of the “magnificence and pomp” of the historic occasion – Britain’s first coronation since that of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 – but added: “In the midst of this glorious spectacle is a moment of stillness and simplicity.
Welby also revealed that during the mysterious anointing ceremony, the King will swap his “robes of status and honour” for a simple white shirt.
This signifies the monarch as coming before God as a servant “in the full knowledge that the task is difficult and he needs help”.
Kate Ng reports.
Nicki Minaj jokes she will be at King Charles’ coronation: ‘Scones on dekk’
Nicki Minaj has joked that she will be attending the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on 6 May.
It comes after the rapper, 40, released a collaborative track with Ice Spice, titled “Princess Diana”, this week.
Promoting the new song, she tweeted on Monday (17 April): “I’ll be attending the coronation. Thank you. Stream ‘Princess Diana’ until I land. Scones on dekk [sic]. Whole lotta gang s***.”
Kate Ng reports.
Everything you need to know about King Charles’s musical celebration
King Charles III’s coronation is almost upon us, with a Bank Holiday weekend full of celebrations fast approaching.
The official coronation takes place on Saturday 6 May, with a coronation concert taking place the following evening on Sunday 7 May.
Staged at Windsor Castle and broadcast across the BBC, the concert will feature performances from Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
Isobel Lewis has curated everything you need to know about the musical celebration.
Calligraphers hand-finish personalised invitations to King’s coronation
Calligraphers have been carefully putting the finishing touches to the personalised invitations for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.
Images released on the royal family’s official social media accounts show the names of recipients being transcribed by hand in “New Royal Blue” ink on the large, intricately-decorated invitations for the 6 May ceremony.
Among the invites pictured on the royal family’s Instagram account was one for Max Woosey, dubbed “the boy in the tent”, who raised more than £750,000 for North Devon Hospice by camping in his garden for three years.
His invitation was jointly addressed to his father Mark, who is accompanying him.
Laura Elston reports.
Coronation souvenir programme includes ‘olive branch’ to Harry and Meghan
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are included in the official souvenir programme for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Kate Ng reports.
King Charles’s coronation quiche sparks mixed reaction amid egg shortage
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have chosen a quiche as their signature dish for the upcoming coronation, but the decision has received mixed reactions amidst an ongoing egg shortage in the United Kingdom.
Meredith Clark reports.
Lionel Richie shares most important lesson he’s learned about royal protocol ahead of King’s coronation
Lionel Richie has shared the most important lesson he learned about royal protocol ahead of his performance at King Charles III’s coronation in May.
The singer spoke about the upcoming coronation concert during a recent interview with E! News at the 2023 Breakthrough Prize ceremony on Saturday. When asked if he’s “well-versed” about the different rules within the British monarchy, Richie noted that this isn’t his first time around the royals, but there are still things for him to learn about royal protocol.
One thing that he’s always remembered was: “Be prepared, just be sure to just say sir and ma’am, forget everything else. Just remember sir and ma’am, and you kind of walk your way through.”
Amber Raiken reports.
King Charles to ‘mend’ family divisions as Prince Andrew brought in ‘from the cold’, report claims
King Charles III is using the coronation to heal family divisions, including reconciling with Prince Andrew, sources claim.
Sources have told The Telegraph that the King is using the coronation to “mend” family divisions, including bringing Andrew, the Duke of York in “from the cold”.
