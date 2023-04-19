✕ Close Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation while Meghan will stay in California

The Pope has gifted King Charles a religious cross that will be used in the coronation procession on 6 May.

Two shards of the True Cross – which is said to be the cross used in the crucifixion of Jesus Christ – were given to Charles by Pope Francis to mark the event.

The small fragments have been incorporated into the Cross of Wales, which will be seen by millions as it is carried into Westminster Abbey next month.

Meanwhile, commentators have claimed that the King has handed Harry and Meghan an “olive branch” by including them in the official souvenir programme for the coronation.

A family portrait from 2018 is featured in the souvenir offering, showing Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, their three children and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The photograph was taken on King Charles’s 70th birthday.

Some reports have suggested that the inclusion of the photo is a way for Charles to “mend” relations with the pair, as their rift with the royal family continues. Buckingham Palace announced last week that Harry will be attending the ceremony on 6 May, after months of speculation over his presence. Meghan will remain in California with their children.