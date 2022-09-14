Why is Australia having a bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that the country will get a bank holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday (8 September) at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle, after 70 years on the throne.

The late monarch will be laid to rest on Monday 19 September, in Westminster Abbey, London.

Her coffin was flown to London from Edinburgh on Tuesday (13 September) and will be carried in a ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14 September) to begin her lying in state.

Here’s everything you need to know about Australia’s bank holiday to mourn the Queen.

When is Australia’s bank holiday to mourn the Queen?

Australians will be given a bank holiday on Thursday 22 September, after the Queen’s funeral.

It will officially be called the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty the Queen.

Why is Australia getting a bank holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II?

Until her death, the Queen was Australia’s head of state. The new head of state is King Charles III.

The surprise public holiday was first announced by Albanese on Sunday (11 September).

He said at the time: “Over the coming weeks, Australia will continue to commemorate our late Queen.

“I encourage all Australians, wherever you may be, to take time to pause and reflect on Her Majesty’s extraordinary life of service.”

Why is Australia’s bank holiday taking place after the Queen’s funeral?

According to Australian broadcaster Nine News, the bank holiday is timed for when Albanese and governor-general David Hurley return to Australia from the UK, after attending the Queen’s funeral.

Albanese and Hurley will travel to London on Thursday 15 September and return on Wednesday 21 September.

How have Australians reacted to the news?

Albanese has faced a backlash from retail and business groups for announcing the bank holiday at such short notice, with many worried about staffing costs and losing trade on the day.

But the prime minister defended the decision as “appropriate” and said: “This is the first time we have had a change of a head of state.

“Australia needs to, it wants to mourn the contribution of Queen Elizabeth II. A one-off public holiday is an appropriate response.”

Will Australia have the bank holiday again next year?

No, the bank holiday to mourn the Queen is a one-off event and will not reoccur after this year.

What other countries have declared a bank holiday to mourn the Queen?

A handful of other countries where the Queen was head of state have also announced public holidays to mourn her death.

On Tuesday (13 September), New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the country will get a one-off public holiday on Monday (26 September), called “Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day”.

She said a state memorial service for the late monarch will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, in the city of Wellington, on the same day.

Canada has also announced a national day of mourning that will take place on Monday (19 September), which will be a bank holiday.

Prime minister Justin Trudeau said that while the Canadian government is still working out “a few details” with provinces and territories, “declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important”.

Some Caribbean nations, such as Jamaica, announced a period of mourning to mark the death of the Queen. However, only the Cayman Islands has declared that Monday (19 September), the day of Her Majesty’s funeral, will be a public holiday.

According to local reports, the government of the Turks and Caicos Islands will decide whether a bank holiday will be given to residents in the coming days. Antigua is also said to be considering a public holiday to mark the Queen’s passing.

Follow live updates ahead of the Queen’s funeral at Westminster here