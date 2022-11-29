Camilla hosting major Buckingham Palace reception to target domestic abuse

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen Consort is hosting a major reception at Buckingham Palace to increase awareness of violence against women and girls.

Camilla is set to make what is expected to be a powerful and personal speech, which will be attended by around 300 attendees, including survivors and their families.

Former Spice Girl Melanie Brown, who was made an MBE for her work with domestic violence charity Women's Aid, and reality TV star Zara McDermott - who has spoken previously of her efforts to end the scourge of “revenge porn” - are also due to be there.

Representatives from domestic violence charities including SafeLives, Women’s Aid and Refuge will also be in attendance, alongside politicians.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Rania of Jordan and the Crown Princess Mary of Denmark are also expected to attend.

The reception, which is taking place on Tuesday (29 November), is being held as part of the United Nations 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Camilla is expected to speak about her learnings in the field of domestic abuse, namely, that survivors want to be heard and believed.

She is also expected to comment on prevention and her determination to achieve the goal of ending domestic violence for good.

In October, the Queen Consort used her first solo engagement in her new royal title to meet with domestic abuse workers at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, an indication of the importance of this role to her.

The Queen Consort during a visit to the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (PA) (PA Wire)

Some of Camilla's Queen's companions - who were announced at the weekend - will also appear publicly with her for the first time at the reception.

Buckingham Palace has said the 75-year-old will have six Queen's companions, not traditional ladies-in-waiting, who are all trusted friends and will support her as she carries out her key official and state duties.

According to Refuge, two women a week are killed by a current or former partner in England and Wales, and one in four women in England and Wales will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.

The police received a domestic-abuse related call every 30 seconds, yet it is estimated that fewer than 24 per cent of domestic abuse crimes are reported to police.

Anyone who requires help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via their website www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/