Camilla Parker Bowles pulled out of an interview with Today host Jenna Bush Hager just hours before Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

On Thursday 8 September, Hager was set to have a sit-down interview with Bowles, 75, for NBC News’ Today show when Buckingham Palace announced the 96-year-old monarch was under medical supervision at Balmoral, Scotland. Unsurprisingly, the interview was interrupted as the couple rushed to be with the Queen.

“We were invited to interview Her Royal Highness, Camilla. I was with Prince Charles last night and they have left now to go be with the Queen,” Hager said while stationed outside Charles and Camilla’s Dumfries house in Scotland. “We were just hours away from our interview when she and her husband took off to go see Her Majesty the Queen in Balmoral.”

“They do not take these matters lightly. They have packed schedules full of many appointments” Hager told her Today co-hosts. “Today including, of course, an interview with us.”

She described how her team learned that their interview with Camilla, formerly known by her title Duchess of Cornwall, had been cancelled. “We were just told that they have rushed off to Balmoral, which is in the north of Scotland, to be with Her Majesty the Queen. So, we are thinking about them, we are thinking about this beloved Queen who is loved around the world, particularly here in Scotland.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 at her home in Balmoral. Elizabeth II was the nation’s longest reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

Her son – Charles, Prince of Wales – will succeed his mother as King Charles III, while his wife Camilla will take on the title of Queen Consort.

In a statement, the palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”