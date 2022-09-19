Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The new Queen Consort has shared a personal moment about the time Queen Elizabeth’s “good sense of humour” shone, during a small mishap on her wedding day.

Speaking in a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla shared her account of the incident that took place just before she wed King Charles III on 9 April 2005.

She told the BBC programme: “I remember coming from here, Clarence House, [to] go to Windsor the day I got married when I probably wasn’t firing on all cylinders, quite nervous.

“For some unknown reason, I put on a pair of shoes and one had an inch heel and one had a two-inch heel.

“So, I mean talk about a hop-along and there’s nothing I could do. I was halfway down in the car before I realised and you know, she could see and laughed about it and said, ‘Look, I’m terribly sorry’.”

Camilla added: “She had a good sense of humour.”

The tribute to the Queen Consort’s mother-in-law was aired on Sunday evening (18 September), the eve of the Queen’s state funeral.

Elsewhere in the programme, Camilla also remembered the Queen’s undying love for horses and equestrian sport, and how she loved “to escape to Sandringham” to see her horses.

“She had the stud next door. She could go every day, see her foals, work out the next meetings for the year,” she said.

“I think she always kept that as her private bit… You wouldn’t dare question her or argue with her on how horses are bred... because you’d get a very steely blue-eyed look back again.”

The Queen died on Thursday (8 September) at the age of 96 in Balmoral, her private Scottish estate, where she spent her summer holidays relaxing and enjoying the Highland landscape.

Camilla and the Queen on a visit to the Ebony Horse Club and Community Riding Centre in London (Heathcliff O’Malley/Daily Telegraph/PA) (PA Archive)

Camilla praised the Queen’s ability to separate her work as the sovereign and her private time, describing it as “very important”.

“She made a rule that she had her private time and her private passions and then her public role, and I think that is very important that the diary is planned out so you know when you’re on duty and when you’ve got to do things,” she said.

“Then when [the Queen] went up to Scotland in August, you know that was the moment where it was her enjoyment.

“Although she was probably working, you know, with her red boxes throughout, she could have her family stay, she could do the things she loved.”

The state funeral for the Queen will begin at 11am on Monday (19 September) at Westminster Abbey. The late monarch’s lying-in-state ended at 6.30am.

