Camilla ‘honoured’ and ‘touched’ by Queen Consort title

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, says she’s “honoured” and “touched” to have been endorsed by the Queen to take on the Queen Consort title when the time comes.

Over the weekend, as the Queen officially celebrated 70 years since she acceded to the throne, Her Majesty stated that it would be her “sincere wish” that Camilla would become Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.

When Prince Charles and Camilla married in 2005, it was said her title would be Princess Consort.

Speaking of the endorsement during a visit to Nourish Hub, a community kitchen based in Notting Hill, west London, Camilla said she was “very honoured and very touched”.

Her remarks come the same day that Charles tested positive for Covid for a second time.

The 73-year-old first tested positive in 2020. His diagnosis was confirmed today by Clarence House, who said: “This morning the Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

It has not been confirmed whether or not Camilla has tested positive as well.

The Duchess’ London visit was one of her first outings since it was announced that she will hold the Queen Consort title in the event of the Queen's death, meaning she will be known as Queen Camilla.

She had previously appeared in ​​Bath on Tuesday, where she visited Voices in Bath, a charity which supports domestic abuse survivors.

Additional reporting by PA.