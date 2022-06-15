Carole Middleton wears dress previously worn by Kate to Royal Ascot

Carole Middleton has been pictured wearing a bubblegum pink dress to the first day of the Royal Ascot races this year, the same dress her daughter Kate Middleton was pictured wearing in 2021.

The dress in question is the ME+EM bubblegum pink shirt dress, which retails for £450. The dress is now out of stock online.

It was first worn by the Duchess of Cambridge in May last year, during a meeting with five-year-old Mila Sneddon and her family.

Kate met with cancer patient Mila in Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, as Mila featured in an image from the Hold Still photography project.

Kate wore the dress after previously speaking to Mila on the phone and finding out that her favourite colour is pink.

Kate during her visit with Mila Sneddon in 2021 (Getty Images)

“I have to make sure I go and try to find myself a pink dress,” Kate told Mila on the phone before they met in person. “Hopefully one day Mila, we’ll get to meet, and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you.”

Kate accessorised the dress with a face mask and matching pink heels, while Carole wore a black fascinator, black clutch and pear drop earrings.

It’s unknown whether Carole borrowed the dress from Kate’s wardrobe, but last year Carole’s daughter-in-law Alizée Thevenet wore the Middleton matriarch’s wedding dress for her wedding to James Middleton.

“My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother in law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980,” the financial analyst, who married James in September last year, told Hello at the time.

“While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it.

“It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life.”

The Middleton family appeared at the Party at the Palace for the platinum jubilee celebrations at the beginning of June.

There, it was revealed that Pippa Middleton is pregnant with her and James Matthews’ third child.

The pair are already parents to three-year-old Arthur, and one-year-old Grace.