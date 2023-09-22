Watch live: King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Bordeaux

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Bordeaux as part of their three-day state visit to France on Friday, 22 September.

The royal couple will attend a ceremony at the town hall and later visit a British warship, the HMS Iron Duke, docked in the city.

They will be accompanied by French defence minister Sebastien Lecornu.

Afterwards, Charles and Camilla will attend a ceremony in the square in front of the old stock exchange.

His Majesty, a keen environmentalist, will also visit a sustainable vineyard in Bordeaux with the Queen.

The city is famous for its wine; it is also home to around 39,000 Britons and is twinned with Bristol.

As he became the first British monarch to address the French senate on Thursday, the King spoke of the “shared link” between the two cities as one of a “countless number of connections” between the UK and France.