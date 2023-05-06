Royals fans from as far as Australia among huge crowds to celebrate King’s coronation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Huge crowds flocked to London and braved the rain to celebrate the King’s coronation – with some royals fans travelling from as far as Australia.

The procession route along the Mall and Whitehall was lined with thousands of supporters hoping to catch a glimpse of Charles and Queen Camilla on the first of a three-day bank holiday weekend.

Among them were best friends Carol Poore and Alison Stones, both 70, who flew to the UK all the way from down under on Thursday.

Best friends Carol Poore (right) and Alison Stones (left) flew from Australia for the event (The Independent )

“We love the monarchy,” Carole said. “Australia is a part of the Commonwealth and we were raised with the Queen, so we’re here to support them.

“We’ll be here for everything. This is a once in a lifetime – it’s brilliant. We’re feeling very excited. We hope we get to see the crown.”

Headteacher Wendy Bowen, 46, from Orkney, said she had made her dress specially for the coronation. With her husband, lollipop man David, she said the experience so far had been “incredible”, adding: “I can’t believe there are so many people.”

Noel Nuwe, 50, flew in from Uganda on Friday and plans on spending the whole weekend in the UK celebrating.

From the top of The Mall, he told The Independent: “I’m feeling great and excited. I’m looking forward to the ceremony. It’s a good thing, the monarchy. King Charles is my favourite.”

Wendy Bowen (right, with her husband David), made the dress she is wearing for the coronation (The Independent)

Noel Nuwe (right) flew in from Uganda to celebrate the coronation (The Independent)

King Charles III has now become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation’s coronation church.

The procession itself moved from Buckingham Palace, along the Mall then down Whitehall, ending at Westminster Abbey, where the ceremony took place before the newly crowned monarchs returned via the same 1.3-mile route. Screening sites were set up in Hyde Park, Green Park and St James’s Park.

King Charles wearing the Imperial State Crown following his coronation ceremony (PA)

But some royal fans were not as fortunate as others, with most areas quickly reaching capacity. According to a worker providing information on the ground, Green Park, St James’s Park and areas surrounding the procession such as Trafalgar Square were full by 8.30am.

Members of the public were not dissuaded, however, and many were directed towards the screens in Hyde Park though that area also soon became packed.

The procession passed along the Mall to Buckingham Palace following the coronation (PA)

Daniel Ismail, who had flown from Malaysia with his family, told The Independent he was disappointed at the closure of so many areas so early in the day.

With hopes of seeing the procession, he and his parents had gone to the Mall on Saturday morning to find it was already closed off. The trio were ushered to Hyde Park, where they were hovering at the side of a screen.

Mr Ismail said it was a “huge turnout” and the royal family would be pleased, adding he had never seen crowds so big.

Daniel Ismail had flown all the way from Malaysia with his family (The Independent)

Helen Harbinson and her daughter Isabella were with Marie Greenwood and her daughter Hannah having a picnic under a tree in Hyde Park, feeling similarly disappointed having had little luck getting any closer to the royals.

“I’ve never seen any crowds like this,” said Ms Greenwood, from Essex. “They’re everywhere. This is my first royal event and it definitely won’t be my last.”

Others like Aaron Barshack were less convinced by the pageantry.

“Although I’m not a Republican, I was going to take part in the protests because the monarchy needs to be updated,” he said.

Aaron Barshack was less convinced by the pageantry, saying ‘the monarchy needs to be updated’ (The Independent)

Anti-monarchy demonstrators were arrested in the hours before the procession (AP)

Earlier on Saturday, a number of anti-monarchy protesters were arrested by police in a move denounced by demonstrators.

Supporters of the Republic campaign group saw hundreds of placards reading “Not My King” seized by the Metropolitan Police.