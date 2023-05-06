Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain crowned its first new monarch of the 21st century on Saturday as King Charles III swore an oath of duty – “not to be served, but to serve” – seven months after the death of his mother. His wife Camilla was crowned Queen.

Across the country, cheers, bells and gun salutes marked the historic moment, as the ceremony took place with one or two modern touches but mostly according to tradition – including persistent rain that fell just as it had 70 years ago, in 1953.

There were a few protests, and there was criticism over a handful of arrests, but overwhelmingly the day belonged to Charles and a new generation of royals as the King became the 40th monarch to be crowned in Westminster Abbey since William the Conqueror in 1066.

Prince Harry walked alone into the abbey, behind Princess Eugenie and her husband, and sat in the third row along with Prince Andrew – whose arrival was booed – and other non-working royals. Neither prince played any role in the service, and the Duke of Sussex is believed to have flown back to California immediately afterwards.

Shortly after midday, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, placed St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head, taking several seconds to secure it. Charles was then anointed with holy oil away from public view, shielded by a screen.

A fanfare was played and the abbey’s bells rang for two minutes after the crowning, with gun salutes fired from nearby Horse Guards Parade, the Tower of London, and saluting stations across the nation, as well as from warships at sea.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby carefully places St Edward’s Crown onto the head of King Charles at Westminster Abbey (AFP/Getty)

Volleys of gunfire were heard at Hillsborough, Cardiff and Edinburgh castles and at Stonehenge, while HMS Lancaster, which recently sailed to Sudan to help British citizens and others escape the fighting in Khartoum, also took part in the ceremony.

A touching moment came as Prince William paid traditional homage, bending to kiss Charles on the cheek. “Thank you, William,” the King quietly replied.

It was then the turn of Camilla, who shifted slightly in her chair and brushed her fringe aside as Queen Mary’s Crown was lowered onto her head – an unequivocal crowning that could barely have been imagined a decade ago.

King Charles’s estranged son Prince Harry cut a lonely figure at the ceremony as his wife Meghan remained at the couple’s home in California (Reuters)

“The weight of the task given you today, Your Majesties, is only bearable by the spirit of God, who gives us the strength to give our lives to others,” said Mr Welby.

Charles delivered a King’s Prayer, the first time a monarch has spoken words to God out loud during a coronation, and he prayed to be a “blessing” to people of “every faith and conviction”.

It was also a significant day for the younger royals. Prince George was page of honour for his grandfather, and Princess Charlotte, who this week turned eight, wore a headpiece to match her mother Kate’s. However, it was once again the expressive Prince Louis who stole the show, by waving from his carriage and failing to stifle a yawn.

There was a slight modern touch, with an Alleluia performed by the Ascension gospel choir, but there was plenty of traditional music too, including Handel’s “Zadok the Priest”, written for the coronation of King George II in 1727.

Camilla adjusts her hair as she is crowned Queen by the Archbishop of Canterbury (AFP/Getty)

Crowds along the procession route watched the newly crowned King and Queen return to Buckingham Palace for a salute by 4,000 troops on the lawn.

Charles and Camilla then appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a scaled-down flypast of helicopters and the Red Arrows through the drizzle, waving to enthusiastic crowds below.

There were some protests against the day’s events, including in Cardiff and Glasgow, where thousands marched shouting “Not my king!”.

In London, police began arresting republican protesters as early as 7am. A man was arrested in St James’s Park by officers who said his megaphone might “scare the horses”.

The royal family watch a scaled-down flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace (PA)

Nathan McGovern, spokesperson for campaign group Republic, described the arrests as “nothing short of a totalitarian crackdown on free speech and all forms of dissent”.

In London, thousands of royal fans waited along the procession route towards Buckingham Palace despite the persistent rain.

Jenny Youldon, from Surrey, had slept overnight in a camp chair. “We didn’t get much sleep. It was a little cold. It was worth it though,” she said.

“The people have been really lovely and helpful. We got to see the King crowned [on the large screen]. When everyone sung ‘God Save the King!’ it was very emotional. It was special seeing the coach.”

Jo Faulkner, who had arrived at 6am, said: “It has been wonderful all day long. We came here for the jubilee, we came here for the funeral, and now we are here. They were all special in different ways. It’s great to have a happy occasion.”