Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as celebrities and dignitaries arrive at Westminster Abbey for King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, 6 May.

Public figures and members of royal families from the UK and abroad are among the 2,000 guests who will watch the ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

US president Joe Biden will not be in attendance, but it has been confirmed that his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, will be there.

Almost all of the UK royal family will be at the coronation, apart from the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of York.

The Duke of Sussex will be at the ceremony to watch his father and the Queen Consort being crowned, while his wife Meghan will stay at home in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.