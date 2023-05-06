Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of coronation

Emma Thompson has arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of King Charles III’s coronation today (6 May.)

The Love Actually star joins other celebrities and members of royal families from the UK and abroad who are among the 2,000 guests who will watch the ceremony.

Almost all UK royals will be at the coronation, apart from the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of York.

The Duke of Sussex will be at the ceremony to watch his father and the Queen Consort being crowned, while his wife Meghan will stay at home in California with their two children.

Sign up for our newsletters.